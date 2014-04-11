Preview: Mets at Angels

Runs have been hard to come by for the New York Mets through the first nine games of the season, but they hope the offensive formula that produced six runs in Thursday’s victory in Atlanta makes the cross-country trip to California. New York plays at the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, one night after Eric Young and Daniel Murphy combined to go 6-for-9 at the top of the lineup with four runs scored, three RBIs, a walk and four stolen bases. The Angels have rebounded from an 0-3 start to win four of their past six, but suffered a huge blow when outfielder Josh Hamilton completely tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb.

Hamilton, who was injured sliding headfirst into first base Tuesday in Seattle, is expected to miss the next two months and the Angels hope Albert Pujols can continue his recent good work. Pujols brings a six-game hitting streak into the weekend, having homered in each of his past two games to move within six homers of the 500-career mark. The Mets’ bullpen has fired 14 consecutive scoreless innings after giving up 13 earned runs in their first four games.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), Fox Sports West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Dillon Gee (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (1-0, 0.00)

Gee won double-digit games for the second time in three years last season and comes into Friday seeking his first victory after two decent starts to open 2014. The right-hander allowed three earned runs on six hits with one walk in 7 1/3 innings Saturday against Cincinnati, following up a four-run, four-hit effort in 6 2/3 innings on Opening Day against Washington. The 27-year-old has given up three homers already after surrendering 24 last season, sixth-highest total in the NL.

Skaggs won the No. 5 spot in the Angels’ rotation after going 3-1 in the spring, then dominated Houston in his Los Angeles debut. The left-hander held the Astros to four hits and one run with one walk and five strikeouts in eight stellar innings. The 22-year-old went 3-6 with a 5.43 ERA in 13 starts for Arizona in 2012 and 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gee has a career 19-11 record in away games compared to 14-15 in home contests.

2. Los Angeles promoted OF J.B. Shuck, who hit .293 with the Angels last season, from Triple-A Salt Lake to bolster its outfield depth in the wake of Hamilton’s injury.

3. New York manager Terry Collins led the Angels from 1997-1999.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Mets 2