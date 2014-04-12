Preview: Mets at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have turned things around since getting swept in three games at home to start the season, winning five of their last seven. The Angels send ace Jered Weaver to the mound to try and keep moving forward as the New York Mets visit for the second of a three-game inter league series Saturday. Los Angeles left 17 on base before pushing across the winning run in the 11th for a 5-4 victory Friday in its second game without injured slugger Josh Hamilton.

Hamilton (thumb) will be out 6-8 weeks and the Angels will depend even more on Mike Trout and Albert Pujols, who boasts a seven-game hitting streak. The Mets also suffered a sweep at home to open their campaign, but have won two series since despite a .204 overall team batting average – 29th in the majors. Curtis Granderson needs to get going for New York after hitting only .135 over his first 10 games with the team.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET; WPIX (New York), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jonathon Niese (0-1, 3.18 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (0-2, 6.00)

Niese missed his first start with elbow inflammation, but returned to allow only two runs over 5 2/3 innings against Cincinnati last Sunday. The 27-year-old is counted on to be a top-of-the-rotation starter for the Mets after going 8-8 with a 3.71 ERA in 2013. Niese yielded four earned runs in four innings in a loss to the Angels in 2011, while Pujols and Raul Ibanez own homers against him.

Weaver has struggled out of the gate, especially in his last start when he gave up five hits — four of them homers — in a loss to Houston on Sunday. The California native, who was 49-21 over the previous three seasons, has struck out 12 and walked three in his first two outings. Granderson is 10-of-27 with five homers against Weaver, who is 0-1 in one appearance against the Mets in 2008.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pujols has 528 career doubles, tied with Frank Robinson for 36th all time and one behind Al Oliver.

2. Mets 2B Daniel Murphy is 6-for-13 over the last three games and has at least a hit in seven of his eight contests this season.

3. The Angels’ bullpen came into the series with a 5.83 ERA before their relievers allowed only one hit over four scoreless innings Friday.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Mets 2