Preview: Mets at Angels

The New York Mets will attempt to win their third straight road series, after being swept at home to start the season, when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game set. The Mets blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning before rebounding to beat the Angels 7-6 in the 13th inning Saturday and send Bartolo Colon to the mound against his former team. Colon won his only Cy Young Award in 2005 while with the Angels, winning 21 games.

New York won two of three in Cincinnati before matching that in Atlanta and looks to continue its momentum before heading to Arizona. Los Angeles left 17 on base in a victory Friday and could not push across the winning run in extra innings after Raul Ibanez’s dramatic homer in the ninth inning one day later. Slugger Albert Pujols is working on an eight-game hitting streak for the Angels.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET; SNY (New York), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (1-1, 2.08 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (1-1, 4.61)

Colon has posted quality outings in his first two starts for his new team, including seven shutout innings in a victory over Atlanta last Tuesday. The 40-year-old from the Dominican Republic has struck out nine in 13 innings while not issuing a walk. Colon is 12-6 with a 3.16 ERA in 23 starts all time against the Angels and Mike Trout is 7-for-14 with two homers versus the right-hander.

Wilson rebounded from a rough season debut to yield only one run and four hits over eight innings to beat Houston last Monday. The 10-year veteran is coming off a career-best 17-win season when he threw 212 1/3 innings – the second most of his career. Wilson has faced the Mets only once in a relief role in 2008 and is 7-5 with a 3.86 ERA lifetime in interleague play.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets captain David Wright is only 2-for-11 in the series, but has a franchise-record 98 RBIs against American League opponents.

2. The Angels are 85-45 in interleague games since 2007 – 10-10 last season.

3. New York OF Juan Lagares boasts a seven-game hitting streak after going 2-for-6 Saturday.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Mets 2