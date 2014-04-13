Angels 14, Mets 2: Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Raul Ibanez hit consecutive solo homers in the first inning as Los Angeles rolled over visiting New York to take the rubber match of the three-game interleague series.

Hank Conger and Ian Stewart recorded two-run blasts while Trout and J.B. Shuck had three hits apiece and Ibanez and Erick Aybar each knocked in two for the Angels. Los Angeles starter C.J. Wilson (2-1) was the beneficiary of the offensive explosion, allowing two runs on six hits with nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Mets captain David Wright drove in a run before he was ejected along with teammate Daniel Murphy for arguing balls and strikes in the seventh. New York’s Juan Lagares had two singles to extend his hitting streak to eight games while starter Bartolo Colon (1-2) was charged with nine runs and 11 hits in five innings.

Wright put New York ahead with an RBI single before the Angels took over with four runs in the bottom half of the first. Trout homered to center field, Pujols followed with a blast to left and Ibanez hit a 2-1 pitch from Colon out to right field before Stewart capped the rally with a double for the first of his three RBIs.

Aybar added to the lead in the fourth with a two-run triple to left and came home on Shuck’s single to center for a 7-1 advantage. Conger belted a two-run homer to right with two outs in the fifth and Los Angeles added two more in the sixth on a bases-loaded walk by Ibanez and a wild pitch for an 11-2 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The last time the Angels hit three consecutive home runs was July 27, 2009 when Juan Rivera, Kendrys Morales and Mike Napoli all went deep against Cleveland. … Pujols’ homer in the first extended his hitting streak to nine games. … Wright notched his 99th RBI in interleague play, which is a club record.