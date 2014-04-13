Recker comes through for Mets in extras vs. Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- New York catcher Anthony Recker spoiled Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Raul Ibanez’s heroics with a solo shot off reliever Matt Shoemaker in the top of the 13th to lead the Mets to a 7-6 victory in a game that lasted over 4 1/2 hours to even the weekend series.

Angels ace Jered Weaver was going to lose his third consecutive start for the first time in his nine-year career, but Ibanez made history with two outs in the ninth inning.

Ibanez hit a three-run blast about 20 rows deep in the right-field bleachers off New York Mets closer Jose Valverde tie the game at 6.

But it was all for not thanks to Recker’s heroics.

It was Recker’s first home run of the season.

“As a back-up catcher, it’s hard with the timing to stay in rhythm when you’re not playing every day, but I was very happy to contribute to a big win,” said Recker, who made just his second start of the season. “We’re a lot better than our record (5-6) might say and I think we’re going to surprise some a lot of people this year.”

John Lannon (1-0) got the win after retiring the side in the 13th.

It looked good through six innings, when the Angels gave Weaver a 3-1 lead, but it fell apart in the seventh with a one-out walk to Curtis Granderson and three consecutive, two-out hits to give the Mets a 4-3 lead.

“Things don’t seem to be bouncing my way right now, but it’s early,” Weaver said. “It was great to see Raul Ibanez hit yet another late-game home run to put us back in the game.”

Ike Davis followed Granderson’s one-out base on balls by flying out to center, and Weaver was one out for escaping the jam.

But Lucas Duda singled and Lagares’ RBI base hit plated Granderson to get the Mets to within 3-2 and chased Weaver.

“I thought Jered put us in a good position to win, but we felt he was laboring at the point when we decided to take him out,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He pitched well, and I don’t think it would have been that big of a deal had he lost three straight to start the year psychologically for him, because ‘Weave’ is a very strong guy. It was great to see Raul drive the ball hard and contribute. He’s a great mistake hitter.”

Fernando Salas replaced Weaver and Recker immediately greeted the Angels’ right-hander with a line shot to shallow center that fell just under the out-stretched arms of center fielder Trout to score both Duda and Lagares and gave the Mets their first lead of the game.

Collin Cowgill got the Angels off to a great start when he threw out Eric Young Jr., at the plate in the top of the first when David Wright hit a one-out fly ball to left. His strike to catcher Chris Iannetta got Weaver, his teammates and the fans on their feet.

Cowgill then led off the bottom of the first with a single and moved to second on a Trout ground out. Albert Pujols single down the left-field line gave the Angels (5-6) a 1-0 lead.

Duda, though, tied the game for the Mets with a two-out solo home run off Weaver in the second inning.

Solo blasts from Iannetta in the fifth and Cowgill in the sixth innings gave Weaver a 3-1 lead bulge.

Mets starter Jonathon Niese, who also got a no-decision after allowing three runs on six hits, walked one and struck out five in 7 1/3 innings.

Niese (1-1) used 96 pitches and got some help in the eighth inning when reliever Carlos Torres got Trout to ground into a double play after J.B. Shuck’s pinch-hit single seemed to give the Angels some life.

Duda hit a solo blast to left-center field off Weaver on a full count to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the second inning.

Niese retired 13 of the next 14 batters after Pujols’ first-inning single until Iannetta’s solo shot to center field to give the Angels a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth. It was Iannetta’s first of the year.

Ibanez, the seasoned vet, reflected on 2,000 career hits after the game.

“I wasn’t even thinking I would ever get 2,000 hits in my career. At one time, I thought I’d be lucky to get 2,000 at-bats,” Ibanez said. “Coming through late in a game is something every kid dreams about, and to have that happen on your 2,000th hit is pretty special. It would have been a lot nice in a win, though.”

NOTES: Mets LF Eric Young continued his torrid pace on the basepaths with his sixth stolen base in the last three-plus games. Young stole second in the first inning, but two batters later was thrown out at the plate on a David Wright fly ball to left to end the top half of the first inning. ... Angels 1B Albert Pujols is just six home runs from becoming the 26th player in MLB history with 500 in his career. The Mets have led in nine of their first 10 games this season and have scored first in seven of those games. OF Mike Trout is hitting .483 in his last eight games vs. National League pitching.