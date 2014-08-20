Crisp, A’s get back on track in win over Mets

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Coco Crisp entered Tuesday night’s game mired in a hitting slump and hoping to bust loose.

The Oakland center fielder warmed up with a sharp single in the third inning, then lined a bases-loaded triple in the fourth, sparking the Athletics to a 6-2 victory over the New York Mets at the O.co Coliseum.

The A’s snapped their season-worst, five-game losing streak.

“It’s been tough,” said Crisp, who had six hits in his previous 46 at-bats before Tuesday. “I haven’t been hitting well at all. I‘m trying to figure out some things to try to be successful with whatever I‘m dealing with.”

Left-hander Scott Kazmir pitched six strong innings for his career-high 14th victory, and right fielder Josh Reddick launched a two-run homer for Oakland.

The A’s (74-51) remained a half-game behind the first-place Los Angeles Angels in the American League West and six games ahead of the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners for the top spot in the wild-card race. Oakland won for just the second time in the past nine games, and it was in desperate need of a huge hit to get untracked.

With the bases loaded and the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Crisp delivered, drilling a triple down the right field line off Mets right-hander Dillon Gee.

“That was big,” A’s closer Sean Doolittle said. “It seems like over the last week or so, we were a hit like that away from winning some ballgames and having some better outcomes. Hopefully that’s one of those things that can kind of jumpstart everybody.”

Kazmir (14-5) allowed one run and four hits over six innings, striking out six and walking three. Kazmir avenged a loss he took against the Mets at Citi Field on June 24 when he gave up eight hits and a season-high seven runs in only three innings.

He threw 25 pitches in the first inning Tuesday and 105 for the game.

“I had to change my game plan a little bit,” Kazmir said. “I had to get them off the fastball a little bit. Threw a lot of off-speed early in the counts. If I had a little bit better feel for it, I think maybe I would have cut down the pitches a little bit.”

Reddick made it 6-2 in the eighth with his ninth home run of the season, sending right-hander Gonzalez Germen’s first pitch over the right field fence after Norris walked. Norris went 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice. First baseman Stephen Vogt and second baseman Alberto Callaspo each had two hits for the A‘s.

Gee (4-6) lost his career-high fifth consecutive decision, giving up four runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

“I lost command of my breaking ball for a couple of innings,” Gee said. “That really hurt me. It’s difficult and it’s frustrating. All I can do is try and take the positives out of this, keep working hard and try to turn it around.”

Designated hitter Travis d‘Arnaud hit a solo home run for the Mets (59-68), who totaled seven hits and snapped their franchise-high-tying streak of five games with four or fewer.

Luke Gregerson pitched a scoreless eighth and Doolittle a scoreless ninth for the A‘s. The Oakland closer allowed a hit but struck out three.

In the top of the fourth inning, d‘Arnaud blasted a leadoff home run off Kazmir over the right-center-field wall, going the opposite way and giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. The home run was d‘Arnaud’s 11th of the season and fourth in his past 11 games. He has eight home runs since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 24, including a three-run shot that night off Kazmir in a 10-1 Mets victory at Citi Field.

“D‘Arnaud going to right field, that was nice to see,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “We’ve talked about that. He has power that way.”

The A’s answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Vogt started the rally by grounding an opposite-field single to left with one out. Norris lined Gee’s first pitch down the left field line for a double, moving Vogt to third, and Reddick walked, loading the bases. Gee gave up a sacrifice fly to Callaspo, as the A’s pulled even, then walked shortstop Eric Sogard, reloading the bases.

Crisp drilled Gee’s belt-high, 90 mph fastball into the right field corner, clearing the bases.

NOTES: Struggling RHP Jason Hammel’s turn in the rotation will be skipped Friday when the A’s open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. The A’s have an off day Thursday, which allows manager Bob Melvin to skip Hammel and line up RHP Sonny Gray, LHP Jon Lester and LHP Scott Kazmir for the series. Hammel will rejoin the rotation during the three-game series at Houston that begins Monday. ... Mets RHP Bartolo Colon was placed on the bereavement list before Tuesday’s game against Oakland. Colon was a late scratch Monday against the Cubs when he returned to the Dominican Republic to be with his ailing mother, Adriana, who died that night. RHP Gonzalez Germen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Colon’s roster spot. ... Bud Selig, who is in his final season as baseball’s commissioner, made a stop Tuesday night at the Coliseum during his farewell tour. Selig said he is frustrated that the A‘s, unlike 22 other major league teams during his tenure, weren’t able to build a new stadium. “I’d like to resolve the issue like we did everywhere else,” Selig said. “This is unique in that you have two teams that have dissimilar opinions,” he said of Oakland and the San Francisco Giants, who are using their territorial rights to block the A’s from moving to San Jose.