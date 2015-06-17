Preview: Mets at Blue Jays

The New York Mets ended the Toronto Blue Jays’ bid for a franchise-best 12-game winning streak and added a decisive victory the following day to remain perfect in 11 home contests against their interleague adversary. The Mets hope their good fortune carries with them north of the border as they vie for their sixth win in seven outings on Wednesday when the teams play the first of the final two contests of their four-game set.

Wilmer Flores, who had the game-winning single in the 11th inning on Monday and a sacrifice fly the following night, has hit safely in five straight contests while recording as many RBIs in that span. The 3-2 victory on Tuesday wrapped up a successful eight-game homestand (5-3) for the National League East-leading Mets, who begin an eight-game trek having lost 19 of their 29 road contests this season. A change in venue could help return Toronto to its winning ways, as its 20-12 mark is among the best in the American League. Edwin Encarnacion extended his hitting streak to nine games with a double, but he had one of his team’s two base-running blunders that ultimately led to its undoing on Tuesday.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jonathon Niese (3-6, 4.24 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (5-1, 5.75)

Niese yielded four runs on five hits in seven innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Thursday to remain winless since May 9. The 28-year-old is 0-4 with a gaudy 7.96 ERA in the stretch, with six of the nine homers he’s allowed this season coming in that span. Niese was rocked in his lone career meeting with Toronto, permitting four homers and eight runs total on as many hits in three innings to take the loss.

Hutchison yielded a career-high eight runs in his last trip to the mound - and three homers to boot - before exiting after 2 1/3 innings against Boston on Friday. The 24-year-old was fortunate to walk away with a no-decision after Toronto rallied for a 13-10 win, which has also been the case in his road performances. Hutchison owns a 1-0 mark away from home despite posting a sky-high 9.46 ERA and 1.89 WHIP while allowing the opposition to bat .350 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto SS Jose Reyes went 1-for-9 with two strikeouts in the first two games versus his former team.

2. New York CF Darrell Ceciliani is 7-for-16 in his last seven contests.

3. Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez (lat injury) is unlikely to return from the disabled list in time to start Sunday’s game against Baltimore, according to manager John Gibbons.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Mets 2