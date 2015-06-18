Hutchison, Blue Jays blank Mets

TORONTO -- Home or away, it’s never the same for Drew Hutchison.

Last year, the Toronto Blue Jays right-hander struggled at home and pitched well on the road.

It is just the opposite so far this season.

Hutchison allowed four hits, one walk and no runs in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday as the Blue Jays snapped the New York Mets’ three-game winning streak with an 8-0 victory. He struck out five.

The win improved Hutchison (6-1) to improve his record at Rogers Centre this season to 5-1 with a 2.30 ERA in seven starts.

In seven starts away from home, he is 1-0 with a 9.46 ERA.

“We’ve been through this last year when I was terrible here,” Hutchison said. “I just need to be good everywhere so people will stop asking me about it.”

Left-hander Jonathon Niese (3-7) kept the Mets in the game, allowing seven hits, four walks and three runs while striking out six in seven innings. But he took his fifth straight loss over his past seven start and has not won since May 9.

“That might be the best lineup against left-handed pitching that there is in the game,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “To give us seven solid innings and keep us in the game, he pitched absolutely outstanding.”

Center fielder Kevin Pillar had a home run among his three hits and two RBIs and third baseman Danny Valencia added a three-run blast in the five-run eighth inning to lead the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays lost their previous two games to the Mets in New York after equaling a club record with an 11-game winning streak.

Hutchison has been blessed with good run support this season, an average of 7.2 runs per start.

“I love it, I’ll take it,” Hutchison said. “I wasn’t as sharp as I would like to be. I threw too many pitches. I would like to get deeper into the game. But I was able to make good pitches when I needed to.”

“He had a good fastball tonight and a good slider,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “I thought his fastball was kind of overpowering tonight. It was a good outing for him, a tight ballgame. It was what we needed and the bullpen was great and they were a little worn out after that last road trip. We opened it up late. We scored a lot of runs but that’s one thing we do.”

Right-hander Steve Delabar replaced Hutchison after Mets designated hitter Michael Cuddyer doubled with two outs in the sixth. Delabar retired catcher Travis d‘Arnaud on a grounder to third to end the inning and keep the Blue Jays’ 1-0 lead intact.

Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson opened the home sixth with a double and right fielder Jose Bautista walked. Left fielder Chris Colabello grounded a one-out single up the middle to give Toronto a 2-0 lead.

Delabar set down the Mets in order in the seventh, including two on strikeouts.

Pillar hit his fifth homer of the season on the first pitch with one out in the seventh to stretch the Toronto lead to 3-0.

”Just kept them off-balance, kept them guessing,“ Niese said. ”Threw offspeed for strikes and out of the zone, pitching backwards at times.

“It’s a tough lineup, one through nine. The part of the lineup I didn’t want to beat me, I was able to keep them in check for the most part. The bottom of the lineup were the guys that got me. It’s tough. That’s why they’re a good team, because one through nine you have to stay focused and execute all the way down.”

Mets right-hander Akeel Morris pitched two-thirds of an inning in his major league debut in the eighth and allowed three hits, three walks and five runs -- three on the third homer of the season by Valencia.

The Blue Jays took advantage of two walks in the second to open a 1-0 lead on a two-out single by Pillar that scored Colabello, who walked with one out. Colabello was pushed to second on a walk to Valencia.

NOTES: After winning both games at Citi Field, the Mets are 11-0 against the Blue Jays in New York, tying the San Francisco Giants for the longest home winning streak vs. one team in interleague history. The Giants hold two 11-game home winning streaks in interleague play -- against the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers. ... The Mets used OF Michael Cuddyer as designated hitter for the first of their two games at Rogers Centre. ... The Blue Jays used 3B Josh Donaldson as DH, with 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion playing first base. ... Mets RHP Bartolo Colon (9-4, 4.41 ERA) will start against former Mets RHP R.A. Dickey (2-6, 5.29) on Thursday. It will be Dickey’s first start against the Mets since they traded him to Toronto in December 2012, after the knuckleballer won the 2012 National League Cy Young Award.