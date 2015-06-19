Dickey, Blue Jays top Mets

TORONTO -- R.A. Dickey said he did not feel any more emotion in facing his former team, the New York Mets on Thursday.

The right-handed knuckleballer won the 2012 National League Cy Young Award with the Mets and then was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in December of that year.

In his first start against the Mets since that trade, Dickey did a number on them. He allowed three hits and one run over 7 1/3 innings and the Blue Jays defeated the Mets 7-1.

“I really didn’t view it as that,” Dickey said when asked about feeling a little more emotion for the start. “I mean that was three years ago. I leave it to everybody else to build the story. It was just another start for me where I wanted to be consistent and trustworthy for my team and give us a shot at winning the ball game. Hopefully I will have 20 more like that.”

Left fielder Chris Colabello homered for the Blue Jays in the fifth inning and designated hitter Jose Bautista drove in two runs with a single in Toronto’s five-run fourth to give Dickey some breathing room.

Dickey (3-6) had his knuckleball dancing and did not allow a run until his 120th and final pitch of the game in the eighth that Mets first baseman Lucas Duda drilled to right for his 10th homer of the season.

While the 40-year-old had seven strikeouts, he walked five to earn his first win since May 21.

“He didn’t have the command I’ve seen him have,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “I’ve seen him be this good and better. Guys were coming back saying it was pretty impressive. When he’s on, he’s tough to hit, and you have no way to prepare for it.”

The teams split a four-game, home-and-home interleague series. Each team won its home games.

The Blue Jays (36-32) are 13-3 in June and had an 11-game winning streak snapped when the Mets (36-32) won Monday and Tuesday at Citi Field.

The Mets’ 42-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon (9-5) allowed seven runs (six earned) and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings in a matchup between two of baseball’s senior citizens.

“It was just that one inning that they capitalized on some mistakes,” said Mets catcher Travis d‘Arnaud, who was one of the players Toronto traded for Dickey. “Other than that, he got the outs.”

The Mets loaded the bases in the second inning on three walks. Dickey escaped when he struck out right fielder Curtis Granderson to end the inning. On his way back to the dugout, Dickey engaged plate umpire Mark Wegner in conversation.

“He was really good but it was a battle for him early on with the walks and he got that big strikeout of Granderson there,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He gutted it out. He was determined and then the offense took over and gave him a little breather. He dug in and did a heck of a job.”

“His ball was dancing a lot today,” d‘Arnaud said.

Dickey said his conversation with Wegner was “amicable”.

“At the same time, I need to get a point across and make sure that he understood it was moving a lot and Russ (catcher Russell Martin) was doing a great job back there,” Dickey said. “(Wegner) even admitted that he didn’t call one of those strikes strike three because Russ didn’t catch it. So we had a good conversation about that but it was diplomatic.”

The Blue Jays took advantage of an error by second baseman Dilson Herrera on Colabello’s grounder that opened the second.

Colabello took second on Martin’s groundout to third and scored on a single up the middle by center fielder Kevin Pillar.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases in the fourth on one-out singles by Martin, right fielder Ezequiel Carrera and Pillar.

One run scored on a fielder‘s-choice grounder to first by second baseman Ryan Goins. Pillar’s strong slide into second made sure the double play could not be completed.

Shortstop Jose Reyes followed with an RBI single, and third baseman Josh Donaldson doubled home a run. Bautista singled in both to bump the lead to 6-0.

Center fielder Juan Lagares doubled to left-center with two outs in the fifth for the first hit of the game by the Mets. It extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Colabello led off the bottom of the fifth with his fifth homer of the season.

Colon retired the next batter before he was replaced by left-hander Alex Torres.

Right-hander Liam Hendriks replaced Dickey in the eighth and finished the game.

NOTES: The Mets selected RHP Logan Verrett’s contract was from Triple-A Las Vegas after Wednesday’s game and he pitched two innings Thursday against the Blue Jays. Verrett replaces RHP Akeel Morris, who allowed five runs in two-thirds of an inning in his major league debut Wednesday and was optioned to Double-A Binghamton. ... Blue Jays 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion was not in the lineup to give him a rest, but he was available to pinch-hit. Jose Bautista served as the DH. ... The Mets will send out RHP Jacob deGrom (7-4, 2.33 ERA) on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Atlanta. RHP Matt Wisler is expected to make his major league debut for the Braves. ... The Blue Jays will start RHP Marco Estrada (4-3, 4.24) on Friday in the opener of a three-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles, who will start RHP Mike Wright (2-2, 4.13).