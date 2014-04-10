Preview: Mets at Braves

There has been plenty of talk about whether the Atlanta Braves can recover from several key pitching injuries, but the defending National League East champions have to produce more on offense if they hope to repeat. The Braves host the New York Mets in the finale of a three-game series Thursday after showing signs of shaking out of their offensive slumber in Wednesday’s 4-3 victory. The Mets have split the first two games of a nine-game road trip and are hoping David Wright’s two hits Wednesday will get the slumping third baseman on the right track.

Wright snapped a 0-for-13 skid with his fourth-inning single and New York – which is last in the majors in team batting average at .190 – scored three runs in the ninth to make it interesting. Atlanta’s regular starting lineup has struggled through the first week and a half of the season, but shortstop Andrelton Simmons collected two hits after moving to the second spot in the lineup Wednesday, and right fielder Jason Heyward broke a 0-for-22 slump with three hits. The Braves have scored one run or less in four of their first eight games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jenrry Mejia (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Braves RH David Hale (0-0, 0.00)

The Mets offer plenty of heralded young pitching talent, and while Mejia is not often mentioned in the same category as Matt Harvey or Zack Wheeler, the right-hander has shown he could become a key part of New York’s rotation. The 24-year-old struck out eight in six innings in his season debut Friday, limiting Cincinnati to one run on four hits. Mejia struck out 27 in 27 1/3 innings in five starts last season, going 1-2 with a 2.30 ERA.

Injuries provided Hale an opportunity to start the season in Atlanta’s rotation, and the 26-year-old built on last season’s two impressive September starts. The right-hander held Washington to five hits with no earned runs allowed Friday, striking out four. Hale, who posted a 6.62 ERA during a shaky spring training, fanned 14 in 11 innings across two starts last season, going 1-0 with one earned run allowed and one walk.

WALK-OFFS

1. The top three hitters in Atlanta’s lineup Wednesday – Heyward, Simmons and Freddie Freeman – finished 7-for-12 with two runs scored and four RBIs.

2. New York CF Juan Lagares, who singled home two runs in the ninth Wednesday, has reached base in seven of the Mets’ eight games this season and is batting .321.

3. Atlanta closer Craig Kimbrel allowed a run before picking up his 143rd career save Wednesday, just 11 behind John Smoltz’s franchise record.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Mets 2