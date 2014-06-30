Preview: Mets at Braves

After a strong road trip, the Atlanta Braves attempt to bring the success home with them as they open a three-game series against the New York Mets on Monday. Atlanta completed a four-game road sweep of Philadelphia – a first for the Braves since 1964 – to polish off an 8-3 trek and now plays six consecutive home games against the struggling Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks. New York has lost four of its last five contests.

Mets star David Wright has missed three consecutive games with a bruised rotator cuff and will be re-examined on Monday. New York manager Terry Collins is mildly concerned, but he doesn’t expect Wright to land on the disabled list after discussing the situation with team trainers. “He could walk in (Monday), still have discomfort and need to rest if longer – that could lead it in a different direction,” Collins told reporters. “I’m not planning on that, for sure.”

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Zack Wheeler (3-8, 4.45 ERA) vs. Braves LH Alex Wood (6-6, 3.07)

Wheeler’s up-and-down nature is personified by his last two outings. He looked splendid while tossing a three-hit shutout against Miami on June 19 before being torched for six runs and six hits in two innings against Oakland on Wednesday. Wheeler is 3-1 with a 3.94 ERA in five career starts against Atlanta, with both the loss and no-decision occurring in April.

Wood returned to the majors and scattered three hits over seven scoreless innings against Houston on Wednesday. The 23-year-old began the season in the rotation and allowed six runs or fewer in six of his seven outings before being sent to the bullpen - and then down to the minors for two-plus weeks. Wood is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA in three career starts against the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves C Evan Gattis (back) will be re-evaluated on Monday after missing the last three games.

2. Philadelphia OF Marlon Byrd, who homered twice on Sunday, is 4-for-10 against Wood, while SS Jimmy Rollins is hitless in 11 at-bats versus the left-hander.

3. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman is 6-for-11 with a homer against Wheeler and RF Jason Heyward is 5-for-12 with a blast.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Mets 3