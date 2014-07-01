Preview: Mets at Braves

Mike Minor positioned himself the past two years as a key component of the Atlanta Braves’ rotation, but the left-hander finds himself stuck on two victories as July begins. Minor aims for his first victory since May 19 when the Braves host the New York Mets in the second contest of a three-game series Tuesday. New York will be without third baseman David Wright (left shoulder bruise) until Friday, but manager Terry Collins told reporters the Mets will play short-handed instead of disabling Wright.

Part of the reasoning behind Collins’ decision is keeping intact a bullpen that has pitched well of late, but melted down thanks to three errors in a four-run eighth Monday as Atlanta won the opener 5-3. Curtis Granderson came into the series hitless in 17 at-bats, but homered and finished with two hits. Not all the news Monday was good for Atlanta: the Braves are expected to place catcher Evan Gattis on the disabled list Tuesday with a bulging thoracic disc in his back, sidelining one of Atlanta’s top offensive players (.290, 16 homers).

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Daisuke Matsuzaka (3-2, 3.23 ERA) vs. Braves LH Mike Minor (2-5, 4.50)

Matsuzaka struggled in his last start Thursday at Pittsburgh, giving up five runs on five hits with four walks in six innings to take his second consecutive loss. He has served a variety of roles for the Mets, making six starts (2-2, 4.08 ERA) and pitching in relief 17 times (one victory, 2.22 ERA, one save). Matsuzaka is holding opponents to a .180 average.

Minor is 0-2 with a 4.89 ERA in seven starts since his last victory, but has given up more than three earned runs just twice. One of those times came in his last start Thursday at Houston, Minor allowing five runs on seven hits in six innings. Minor is 4-2 with a 4.88 ERA in nine career starts against the Mets, going 1-1 in three starts last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta CF B.J. Upton has a seven-game hitting streak and hits in 13 of his past 16 games.

2. New York 2B Daniel Murphy collected two hits Monday to raise his NL-leading total to 103, and is hitting .337 against left-handers.

3. Atlanta C Christian Bethancourt has recorded a hit in his first two games since being promoted Saturday from Triple-A Gwinnett, and figures to get playing time in Gattis’ absence.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Mets 3