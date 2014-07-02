Preview: Mets at Braves

Julio Teheran has done everything the Atlanta Braves could ask from their 23-year-old ace in the wake of season-ending injuries to Kris Medlen and Brandon Beachy during spring training. Teheran makes his 18th start of the season Wednesday as the Braves host the New York Mets in the finale of their three-game series, ranking second in the National League in innings pitched and fifth in ERA. The Mets fell nine games behind Atlanta in the NL East with Tuesday’s 5-4 loss and have dropped six of their last seven.

Curtis Granderson has homered in both games of the series and has clubbed eight of his 12 shots this season on the road. New York, which remains without David Wright, looks to avoid the sweep behind rookie Jacob deGrom as he makes his 10th major-league start. The Braves could use a long outing from Teheran after the bullpen logged 4 1/3 innings on Tuesday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RHP Jacob deGrom (1-4, 3.62 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (7-5, 2.34)

DeGrom has pitched well, but the Mets have not provided him with much run support, scoring three runs or fewer six times. He earned his first major-league victory June 21 at Miami with seven scoreless innings and allowed two runs on five hits in 6 2/3 frames at Pittsburgh on Friday. A ninth-round pick in the 2010 draft, deGrom is 0-4 with a 4.93 ERA in night games while holding opponents to a .191 average during the day.

Teheran beat Philadelphia on Friday, striking out nine while giving up one earned run in seven innings. Since allowing seven runs in a loss at Colorado on June 11, Teheran has issued just two walks with 25 strikeouts in 22 frames. Teheran has recorded 15 quality starts this season (tied for second-most in the majors), but the Braves have scored three runs or fewer in nine of his outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta’s bullpen set down the final six New York hitters Tuesday via strikeout.

2. The Mets have belted 15 homers in their last 14 games.

3. Braves 2B Tommy La Stella is day-to-day with a bruised right foot after being hit with a pitch on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Mets 1