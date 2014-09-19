Preview: Mets at Braves

Julio Teheran has pitched like a top-of-the-rotation starter for most of the season, and the Atlanta Braves need their 23-year-old right-hander to come up big as they open a three-game home series Friday with the New York Mets. Atlanta resides six games behind Pittsburgh for the final National League wild-card spot with just 10 games remaining, and Teheran tries to snap a three-start losing streak as the Braves desperately cling to their faint postseason hopes. The Mets have lost five of their past seven, but will have plenty of powerful arms on display in the weekend set.

Zack Wheeler takes the mound for New York in the opener, looking to build on a strong second half in which the 24-year-old is 5-2 with a 3.14 ERA in 11 starts. The Mets likely will be without center fielder Juan Lagares, who sprained his right elbow Tuesday and may be finished for the season. Atlanta comes in hoping shortstop Andrelton Simmons (left ankle) and right fielder Jason Heyward (left thumb) are at full strength after both players left Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Washington.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Zack Wheeler (10-10, 3.61 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (13-12, 2.89)

Control has been a big issue for Wheeler in his second major-league season while recording 74 walks -- tied for third-most in the majors through Wednesday. Wheeler gave up six runs on seven hits in only four innings Saturday against Washington, and is 1-2 in his past four starts with a 4.57 ERA. He lost to the Braves on Aug. 27 in New York, and is 0-2 with a 3.70 ERA in four starts against Atlanta this season.

Teheran ranks eighth in the majors in WHIP (1.07) and 10th in opponents’ batting average (.229), but the Braves’ struggling offense has scored two runs or less in 13 of his 31 starts. He pitched his fourth complete game of the season Saturday at Texas, losing despite allowing three unearned runs on three hits. Teheran’s last win came against Aug. 27 against Wheeler and the Mets, and is 2-1 with a 3.78 ERA against New York this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York manager Terry Collins told reporters he plans on using 2B Dilson Herrera this weekend after the rookie, who is hitting .189, did not play the past two games.

2. The Braves’ rotation has posted a major-league best 106 quality starts, eight from the franchise record of 114 set in 1997.

3. New York INF Wilmer Flores is 9-for-19 during his five-game hitting streak with three homers and 10 RBIs.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Mets 1