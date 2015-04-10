Preview: Mets at Braves

The New York Mets started their season with a bang, taking two of three at National League East favorite Washington. Next up for the Mets is a three-game set against the division’s only unbeaten team starting Friday, when New York travels to Atlanta to face a rebuilt Braves squad that is 3-0 after a surprising sweep of Miami.

Strong pitching has fueled both teams’ hot starts, as New York held the Nationals to a .161 batting average while the Braves allowed only three runs in three games against the Marlins. New York starters Bartolo Colon, Jacob deGrom and Matt Harvey combined to strike out 23 in 18 innings while surrendering three runs. Atlanta’s bullpen has given up three hits in 11 scoreless frames while Jason Grilli has posted two saves after taking over for the traded Craig Kimbrel. New York won the season series last year, 10-9.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jon Niese (2014: 9-11, 3.40 ERA) vs. Braves LH Eric Stults (2014: 8-17, 4.30)

The 28-year-old Niese makes his 150th career appearance (149th start), all coming with the Mets. He tied a career high with 30 starts while tying his lowest career ERA last season, shaking off a rough July and August (2-6, 4.64 ERA) to allow five earned runs over 26 1/3 innings in his final four outings. Niese went 1-2 with a 2.61 ERA last season against Atlanta and is 7-6 in 18 career starts against the Braves.

Stults earned a spot in Atlanta rotation with a great spring, posting a 1.88 ERA while going 3-0 in six appearances. The 35-year-old made 79 starts for the Padres from 2012-14, recording a 3.87 ERA and winning at least eight games each season. Stults lost 11 of his first 14 decisions in 2014 before going 5-6 with a 3.40 ERA in his final 13 appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta OF Jonny Gomes is 5-for-9 all-time against Niese; New York 3B David Wright is 3-for-7 with four walks versus Stults.

2. New York P Jeurys Familia worked the ninth in a non-save situation Thursday. With closer Jenrry Mejia (elbow) on the disabled list, Familia figures to get save opportunities.

3. The Braves are 3-0 for the first time since 2007.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Mets 3