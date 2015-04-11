Preview: Mets at Braves

The Atlanta Braves collapsed in the second half of last season thanks to an inconsistent offense that struggled to generate runs, but through four games of 2015 a rebuilt batting order is producing. The Braves host the New York Mets on Saturday looking to remain unbeaten after a thrilling 5-3 victory Friday, during which Atlanta scored two early unearned runs and took the lead on Phil Gosselin’s two-out single in the eighth.

New York hit its first two homers of the season Friday on back-to-back longballs by David Wright and John Mayberry Jr. The Mets’ bullpen – already with closer Jenrry Mejia on the disabled list – cracked in the eighth when Rafael Montero gave up the game-winning hit. Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores committed two errors Friday after recording an error Thursday at Washington. Atlanta’s bullpen is just as big a factor as the offense during the Braves’ surprising start, posting 15 scoreless innings through four games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WPIX (New York), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Dillon Gee (2014: 7-8, 4.00 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (1-0, 1.50)

Gee hopes to continue the success he enjoyed against the Braves last season, when he went 2-0 against Atlanta with a 1.98 ERA. He struggled in the second half after winning four of his five first-half decisions in 2014, going 3-7 with a 5.10 ERA in his final 13 starts. Gee held off Montero for the final spot in the Mets rotation this spring following Zach Wheeler’s season-ending elbow injury, posting a 2.73 ERA in eight appearances.

Teheran pitched well in beating Miami in Monday season opener, allowing one run on eight hits in six-plus innings. The 24-year-old earned his 30th career victory against the Marlins and is 29-21 in 64 starts since the beginning of 2013. Teheran split four decisions against the Mets last season, giving up nine runs in 23 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta CF Cameron Maybin led off Friday’s game with a homer, just Atlanta’s second longball of the season.

2. Gee is 6-4 in 14 lifetime starts against Atlanta with a 2.79 ERA.

3. Braves RHP Jason Grilli recorded his third save Friday.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Mets 2