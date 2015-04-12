Preview: Mets at Braves

The Atlanta Braves opened their season Monday with an overhauled roster and, five games in, they still have not lost. The undefeated Braves aim for their second consecutive three-game sweep Sunday when they host the New York Mets after Julio Teheran and a lock-down bullpen held the Mets to three hits in Saturday’s 5-3 victory.

New York looks to Bartolo Colon to avoid the sweep while Atlanta counters with Alex Wood, who was six years old when Colon made his major-league debut in 1997. The Mets already were without closer Jenrry Mejia, who is sidelined with an elbow injury, but learned Saturday the right-hander has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Stanozolol. Atlanta’s bullpen has yet to allow a run in 18 innings, firing three shutout frames Saturday after Teheran loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh. The Braves have not started a season 5-0 since 1994, when they won their won their first seven contests.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Braves LH Alex Wood (1-0, 3.60)

The 41-year-old Colon, the second-oldest player in baseball, struck out eight while allowing one run on three hits in six innings in Monday’s season-opening win at Washington. He earned his 205th career victory as a result, placing him third among active players. Colon went 1-2 in three starts against Atlanta in 2014, posting a 2.45 ERA in 22 innings.

Wood threw 52 of his 85 pitches for strikes in five innings Tuesday at Miami, allowing two runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts. The 24-year-old is 0-2 with a 4.10 ERA in five career turns against the Mets with 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings. Wood is 12-12 with a 2.86 ERA in 36 all-time starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta rookie RHP Brandon Cunniff has not allowed a hit in his first four appearances (covering four innings).

2. Colon is 44-28 with a 3.38 ERA since 2012.

3. New York rookie LHP Sean Gilmartin struck out two in 1 2/3 hitless innings Saturday, one night after retiring the two hitters he faced in his major-league debut.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Mets 1