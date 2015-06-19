Preview: Mets at Braves

Life is good for Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets’ right-hander and reigning National League Rookie of the Year who turns 27 on Friday, when he starts the opener of a three-game series at the Atlanta Braves. deGrom has not lost in his past six starts, posting a 1.25 ERA during that span as the Mets have held the lead in the NL East.

In Atlanta, deGrom faces a team which he has dominated in four career starts, going 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 25 innings. While deGrom forms a key part of one of the NL’s top pitching rotations, the Braves’ starters – other than Shelby Miller – have struggled to match their success of last season. Ace-in-the-making Julio Teheran has regressed in 2015, Alex Wood has battled inconsistency and a plethora of starters have tried to hold the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation. Matt Wisler is expected to make his major-league debut for Atlanta in the series opener, after the Braves optioned Mike Foltynewicz back to Triple-A Gwinnett after he failed to hold an 8-1 lead Sunday in a 10-8 loss to the Mets.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (7-4, 2.33 ERA) vs. Braves RH Matt Wisler (Triple-A: 3-4, 4.29)

deGrom was 3-4 with a 3.46 ERA on May 11, but has dominated in going 4-0 while posting six consecutive quality starts since. He has allowed 24 hits and just one home run in 43 1/3 innings with five walks and 53 strikeouts, fanning nine or more in four of his past five outings. He earned a no-decision Saturday against the Braves, allowing one run on five hits with nine strikeouts in seven frames.

Wisler, acquired in the Craig Kimbrel trade with San Diego on the eve of the season opener, entered the season rated 34th on Baseball America’s prospect list. The 22-year-old was shelled for seven runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings in his last outing, after posting a 1.96 ERA in his previous seven starts. Wisler, a seventh-round selection by the Padres in the 2011 draft, has walked 13 while striking out 49 in 65 innings at Gwinnett.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman, whose consecutive games streak of 234 ended Thursday due to a sprained right wrist, is batting .300 with 15 homers, 63 RBIs and a .906 OPS in 81 career games against the Mets.

2. New York CF Juan Lagares has hit safely in his past nine games, and is batting .348 in June after a .211 May.

3. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis set a major-league record by recording his 393rd consecutive game without an error in the outfield Thursday, breaking Darren Lewis’ mark set from 1990-94.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Braves 2