Preview: Mets at Braves

The Atlanta Braves hoped top prospect Jose Peraza would be ready to take over second base at some point this season, but Jace Peterson continues solidifying his hold on the position. The Braves are within 2 ½ games of first place in the National League East entering Saturday’s home contest with the New York Mets after Peterson continued his solid season with a two-run double in the eighth inning of Atlanta’s 2-1 victory in Friday’s series opener.

Peterson, acquired from San Diego in the offseason as part of the Justin Upton trade, has hits in 18 of his past 20 games and is batting .284 since becoming the Braves’ leadoff hitter with 21 RBIs in 32 games. The Mets, who own a one-half game lead over Washington in the East, also have an infielder sparking their offense. Ruben Tejada has collected hits in 14 of his past 18 games, helping New York stay in the hunt despite injuries to third baseman David Wright and second baseman Daniel Murphy. Friday’s loss dropped New York to 3-14 in its past 17 road games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (2-4, 3.76 ERA) vs. Braves RH Williams Perez (3-0, 2.29)

Syndergaard has shown glimpses of why the Mets are so high on the 22-year-old, who made his major-league debut May 12. He struck out 11 while holding Toronto’s high-powered offense to one run on two hits in six innings Monday, following two starts in which he allowed 11 runs on 20 hits across 10 innings. Syndergaard, Toronto’s first pick of the 2010 draft, has fanned 45 hitters in 40 2/3 innings against just eight walks.

Perez’s lone appearance against the Mets came not as a starter in emergency relief, earning the save with a scoreless 11th inning June 13 in New York. He made his scheduled start two days later at Boston and was outstanding, allowing five hits across six scoreless innings. Perez has posted a 1.50 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP in six starts since moving into the Atlanta rotation, striking out 29 hitters in 36 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. After playing 234 consecutive games, Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman has missed the past two contests with a sprained right wrist.

2. New York C Kevin Plawecki has reached base in six consecutive games, going 6-for-14 during that stretch.

3. Atlanta 3B Juan Uribe, who made six errors in 102 games for the Dodgers last season, has committed one in three straight contests and four in 21 games since being traded from Los Angeles.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Braves 1