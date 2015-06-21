Preview: Mets at Braves

Matt Harvey and Julio Teheran are two of the best young arms in the pitching-rich National League East, but as the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets in Sunday’s finale of a three-game series, each hurler takes the mound looking for consistency. New York’s Harvey has allowed seven runs twice in his past five starts, while Teheran is winless in his past five outings.

The Mets have battled injuries all season and saw catcher Travis d’Arnaud leave Saturday’s 6-4 loss with a hyperextended left elbow. The defeat knocked the Mets out of first place in the NL East – Washington leads New York by a half-game while the Braves have pulled within two games of the top spot. Andrelton Simmons collected four hits for Atlanta on Saturday – the second time in a week the Braves’ shortstop has posted a four-hit game against the Mets. Jason Grilli recorded the save for the second consecutive night and is tied for third in the NL with 20 saves.

TV: 5:05 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (7-4, 3.32 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (4-3, 5.07)

Harvey won his first five starts and sported a 1.98 ERA in mid-May, but has posted a 5.32 ERA in his five starts since. The Mets hope the 26-year-old can build off Tuesday’s start at Toronto, during which Harvey did not issue a walk and allowed just four hits in seven shutout innings. Harvey, who has not faced the Braves this season, is 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA in two lifetime starts against Atlanta.

Teheran was rocked for six runs on 13 hits in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday at Boston, the third time he has allowed six or more runs in his past eight outings. Since his last victory May 21 against Milwaukee, Teheran is 0-2 with a 6.97 ERA and five homers surrendered in 31 innings. The 24-year-old Teheran beat the Mets on April 11 in Atlanta, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. d’Arnaud homered and drove in three runs before his injury; he returned from the disabled list June 10 after missing nearly two months with a fractured right pinkie finger.

2. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman missed his third consecutive game Saturday with a sprained right wrist; Kelly Johnson has started all three games in Freeman’s place.

3. New York closer Jeurys Familia may not be available Sunday; Familia experienced left groin tightness Friday and felt discomfort before Saturday’s game.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Mets 2