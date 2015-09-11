Preview: Mets at Braves

Yoenis Cespedes has played all of 37 games with the New York Mets, but his impact has been so significant he could factor into the National League MVP race. Cespedes has belted six homers through nine September games entering Friday night’s contest at the Atlanta Braves, and the outfielder’s offense is a huge reason the Mets enjoy a 7½-game advantage in the NL East.

Destined to be one of the top free-agent targets this offseason, Cespedes is hitting .304 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs as a Met after being held hitless for the first time this month in Thursday’s series-opening 7-2 victory. New York is tied with Seattle and Toronto for the most homers since the All-Star break (77) and aims for its fifth victory in a row against an Atlanta team looking to end a nine-game home losing streak. The Braves, enduring their worst season since 1990, have won just three times in their past 24 games. Veteran catcher A.J. Pierzynski brings an eight-game hitting streak into Friday, and the 38-year-old is hitting .339 in his past 45 games.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Steven Matz (2-0, 1.89 ERA) vs. Braves RH Matt Wisler (5-6, 5.81)

Matz pitched well in his return from a partial tear of his left lat muscle Sunday, giving up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision at Miami. He won his first two major-league starts before the injury, striking out 14 in 13 2/3 innings with two runs allowed in defeating the Reds and Dodgers. Matz, picked by the Mets in the second round of the 2009 draft, left Sunday’s outing with a blister on his left middle finger but experienced no issues in a Wednesday bullpen session.

Wisler has struggled mightily in the home stretch of his first major-league season, but the Braves are hoping a two-inning bullpen appearance Sunday will get him back on track. Wisler, who turns 23 Saturday, is 0-5 with a 9.49 ERA and eight homers allowed in 30 1/3 innings in his past seven starts since Aug. 1, but did not allow a hit in two innings Sunday against Washington. Wisler went 5-1 with a 3.43 ERA in his first seven starts through the end of July, allowing one run on six hits in eight innings to beat the Mets in his big-league debut June 19.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves are last in the majors in homers (86). Atlanta has not failed to hit 100 homers in a season since 1988.

2. The Mets hope OF Michael Cuddyer, who has not played since Sept. 2 with right wrist tendinitis, will be available Friday.

3. Atlanta 3B Hector Olivera, who started his major-league career 1-for-11, is 8-for-21 since during his current five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Mets 7, Braves 3