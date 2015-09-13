Preview: Mets at Braves

There is plenty of chatter surrounding the New York Mets’ offensive assault on opposing pitchers since the start of August, but strong pitching – from both the rotation and the bullpen – continues to bolster New York’s postseason chances. Jon Niese takes his turn Sunday as the Mets try to finish a four-game sweep at the Atlanta Braves, looking to continue New York’s excellence on the mound.

New York’s starters own a 3.45 ERA on the season, and its bullpen had allowed only one run over an 18-inning span until Adonis Garcia’s three-run homer off Tyler Clippard tied Saturday’s contest at 4 in the eighth inning -- a game the Mets rallied to win 6-4. New York has won six straight and Yoenis Cespedes keeps hitting homers, belting his eighth in the past 11 games Saturday and his 16th in 39 games with the Mets. Atlanta, meanwhile, lost for the 23rd time in its past 26 games and has dropped 11 in a row at home, the longest home losing skid since the franchise moved to Atlanta in 1966. Andrelton Simmons has enjoyed facing New York pitching this season, hitting .463 in 15 games.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jon Niese (8-10, 4.36 ERA) vs. Braves RH Ryan Weber (0-1, 3.00)

Niese needs an impressive finish to earn a spot on the Mets’ playoff rotation, and the eight-year veteran has not helped his odds with two rough showings in September. He allowed six runs on seven hits in five innings Sept. 1 in a loss to Philadelphia, and gave up five runs on seven hits against Washington on Monday -- a game New York rallied to win. Niese had posted a 2.81 ERA across eight starts from July 1 to Aug. 15, but has surrendered 23 runs on 30 hits in 19 2/3 innings in his past four starts.

Weber made his major-league debut Tuesday in Philadelphia and pitched well in defeat, giving up two runs on four hits in six innings with one walk and two strikeouts. The 25-year-old went 6-5 with a 2.35 ERA between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett this season. Weber won his final two starts at Gwinnett before being promoted, giving up two runs on five hits in 11 innings.

1. The Braves turned four double plays Saturday, moving past the Pirates and into the major-league lead with 161 on the season.

2. New York RHP Jeurys Familia recorded his 40th save Saturday, tying Billy Wagner for third on the franchise’s single-season list.

3. Mets C Travis d’Arnaud is hitting .424 with eight RBIs in 10 games this month after collecting three hits Saturday.

.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Braves 1