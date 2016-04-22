Preview: Mets at Braves

Matt Harvey has surprisingly been the weakest link in the New York Mets’ heralded rotation this season, but the right-hander looks to return to form when they visit the Atlanta Braves on Friday to begin a weekend series. Harvey has yet to win a game but starts the series opener with an extra day of rest, and hopes adjustments to his mechanics – in particular with runners on base – will translate into better results for a Mets team that has won five of its past seven.

Second baseman Neil Walker has fueled New York’s 4-2 start to its current road trip, slugging five homers in the past six games and collecting four hits in Wednesday’s 5-4 loss in 11 innings at Philadelphia to raise his average to .293. The Braves are trending in the wrong direction again, losing two in a row in extra innings following a four-game winning streak that was preceded by a 0-9 start. Atlanta committed three errors in Thursday’s 2-1,10-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving the Braves 14 in 15 games. Atlanta shortstop Erick Aybar was in a 2-for-31 slump before hitting a pair of doubles Thursday.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (0-3, 5.71 ERA) vs. Braves RH Bud Norris (1-2, 6.23)

Harvey has struck out just nine hitters in 17 1/3 innings – he averaged 8.9 punchouts per nine innings while going 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA last season. He allowed five runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings Saturday at Cleveland and has given up 12 runs (11 earned) and 20 hits through three starts. Harvey is 1-2 with a 2.75 ERA in three career starts against the Braves, giving up one run on six hits in taking the loss in his lone 2015 start against Atlanta.

Norris allowed four runs on seven hits and gave up two homers in 5 1/3 innings Saturday at Miami, but it was enough to secure his first victory of the season. The 31-year-old started his season by holding the Nationals to three runs in seven innings, but gave up five runs on nine hits over five frames April 11 at Washington. Norris is 1-2 all-time against the Mets in six career starts, giving up three runs on seven hits in seven innings in losing his only start against New York last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves already have been defeated four times in their final at-bat and Thursday’s loss dropped Atlanta to 1-3 in extra innings.

2. New York struck out 17 times and finished 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position in Wednesday’s defeat.

3. Atlanta C Tyler Flowers went 5-for-9 with three RBIs in the three-game series against the Dodgers.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Braves 3