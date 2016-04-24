Preview: Mets at Braves

The opening weeks of the 2016 season have been unsettling for Jacob deGrom, who looks to find a normal routine starting Sunday when the Mets aim for a series-sweep at Atlanta. deGrom was activated from the bereavement list Saturday after missing two weeks following complications with the birth of his newborn son, and the former Rookie of the Year says he is healthy after leaving his only start of the season with right lat tightness.

Mets second baseman Neil Walker and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera hit back-to-back homers in Saturday’s 8-2 victory, giving New York 23 homers through eight games of its nine-game road trip. The Braves look to avoid a series sweep and snap a four-game losing streak by sending top prospect Aaron Blair to the mound for his major league debut. Infielder Daniel Castro extended his hitting streak to five games with a 2-for-4 performance, raising his average to .300. Atlanta failed to hit a home run for the 12th consecutive game Saturday; the Braves have just three homers on the season – two of those were hit on opening day – and are in their longest homerless streak since a 13-game stretch in May 1983.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Braves RH Aaron Blair (Triple-A: 3-0, 1.42)

deGrom beat the Phillies on April 8, allowing one run on five hits with no walks and six strikeouts, but left the game after six innings and told reporters he believes a stiff landing leg aggravated the lat muscle. deGrom, who went 3-1 with a 2.88 ERA in four postseason starts last fall, spent time throwing in Florida while being with his family and reported no issues. The 27-year-old is 2-2 with a 1.95 ERA in five career starts against the Braves, going 0-1 with a 1.88 ERA in two outings in 2015.

Acquired in the blockbuster deal last offseason that sent Shelby Miller to Arizona for three players – including last year’s top overall draft pick, Dansby Swanson – Blair dominated in three starts for Triple-A Gwinnett, walking five and striking out 22 in 19 innings. He no-hit Durham for seven innings Monday with 10 strikeouts, and held opposing hitters in Triple-A to a .156 average. The 23-year-old is 26-13 in 67 minor-league appearances across four seasons with a 3.13 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman recorded just his second multi-hit game of the season Saturday, going 2-for-4 to raise his average to .190.

2. New York CF Yoenis Cespedes did not play Saturday after aggravating an existing a bruised right leg on a slide in the seventh inning Friday.

3. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis went 1-for-4 on Saturday with an RBI and a run scored and was hit by a pitch; Markakis has reached base in all 16 games he has played this season.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Braves 4