Preview: Mets at Braves

The New York Mets have some potentially major injury concerns as they prepare to open a seven-game road trip with the first of four contests against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. The Mets completed a two-game sweep of Kansas City on Wednesday but saw ace right-hander Noah Syndergaard (elbow) and slugger Yoenis Cespedes (wrist) forced from the game with injuries.

Syndergaard and Cespedes both were sent to the Hospital of Special Surgery in Manhattan to be examined, which could leave a gaping hole in a New York lineup already missing captain David Wright and Lucas Duda. "I'm certainly concerned about it," Mets manager Terry Collins said of Cespedes. "Any time when you're a hitter - and you're a big hitter - and your hands and your wrists have problems, it's a concern." The Braves own the worst record in the National League and are a dreadful 9-27 at home, but they swept a three-game set in New York over the weekend. Atlanta, which is opening an 11-game homestand, had its six-game winning streak halted with a 3-0 loss at Miami on Wednesday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (4-9, 4.76 ERA) vs. Braves RH Matt Wisler (3-7, 4.23)

Harvey's nightmarish season continued when he was tagged by Atlanta for four runs and seven hits over six innings to absorb his career-worst ninth defeat. The 27-year-old has lost two of his three decisions versus the Braves this season to drop to 2-4 with a 3.72 ERA in six starts against New York's NL East rival. A.J. Pierzynski is 6-for-9 against Harvey, who will carry a 2-5 road record and 4.70 ERA into Thursday's start.

Wisler halted a four-start losing streak by limiting Cincinnati to two runs over six innings for his first victory since May 20. The 23-year-old turned in awful performances in his previous two turns, lasting only four innings and surrendering three homers in each. His best outing came versus the Mets on May 3, when he tossed eight scoreless innings of one-hit ball to improve to 3-1 with a 1.55 ERA against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cespedes has hit four homers in 14 games versus Atlanta and was 4-for-6 against Kansas City before exiting Wednesday's game.

2. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman is 15-for-31 in his last seven games while 2B Jace Peterson has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 contests.

3. Mets RHP Bartolo Colon, who left Tuesday's start with a thumb injury,will make his scheduled start in the series finale versus Atlanta.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Mets 3