Preview: Mets at Braves

The New York Mets breathed a big sigh of relief off the field Thursday, when Noah Syndergaard’s elbow exam showed no structural damage, but their recent struggles against the Atlanta Braves continued. The Mets continue their four-game series against the host Braves on Friday hoping to have outfielder Yoenis Cespedes back in the lineup after the slugger left Wednesday’s game against Kansas City with a sprained left wrist.

There was good news for the Mets during Thursday’s series opener, as Alejandro De Aza - who started for Cespedes - ended an 0-for-20 slump with an RBI double while Neil Walker snapped an 0-for-15 skid with two hits and two RBIs in a 4-3 defeat. Atlanta, which swept the Mets in New York last weekend as part of its six-game winning streak, rallied on Adonis Garcia’s two-run homer in the eighth inning - after a controversial call at home plate in the seventh kept the Braves from tying the game. Jace Peterson, who hit .182 before being demoted to the minors on May 1 and .186 at Triple-A Gwinnett, is batting .341 with six RBIs and nine runs scored since being recalled on June 10. The Braves have won seven of their last eight contests and are 16-19 under interim manager Brian Snitker, who was ejected for arguing the call at the plate on Thursday.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Steven Matz (7-3, 2.74 ERA) vs. Braves RH Aaron Blair (0-4, 7.19)

Matz makes the 19th start of his career against a familiar foe, having gone 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four outings against Atlanta. He already has defeated the Braves twice this season and held them to two runs and four hits with seven strikeouts in six innings of a no-decision on Saturday. The 25-year-old won seven straight starts after losing his season debut but is 0-2 with a 4.24 ERA this month.

Blair remains in search of his first major-league victory, but the rookie pitched well in a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday, giving up three runs and five hits with just one walk in six innings. He had allowed six or more runs three times in his previous five outings, walking 11 over 13 1/3 frames in his first three outings in June. Blair, who makes the 11th start of his career Friday, has issued 26 walks and allowed seven homers in 46 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Garcia started Thursday after making just two pinch-hitting appearances since suffering a left ankle injury on June 16.

2. The Mets won five of their first six meetings with Atlanta this season but have lost four in a row to even the season series.

3. Braves C A.J. Pierzynski needs one double to reach 400 for his career.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Mets 3