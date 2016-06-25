Preview: Mets at Braves

Julio Teheran makes his second start in seven days against the New York Mets on Saturday in Atlanta, and the Braves’ ace can only top his last start by throwing a perfect game. Teheran dazzled the Mets in a one-hit shutout last Sunday, walking no one, and looks to power the Braves to an eighth victory in 10 games after New York held off the Braves 8-6 Friday.

Atlanta is playing its best baseball of the season but New York’s offense broke out in a big way Friday, getting three hits from Neil Walker, and two hits and three RBIs from James Loney in building an 8-0 lead before the Braves rallied with a six-run fifth. Acquired in a trade with San Diego last month, Loney is 9-for-20 in his past six games. Walker entered the series on an 0-for-15 skid but is 5-for-6 with three runs scored in the first two games of the set. Jeurys Familia recorded his 25th save Friday, setting a franchise record for most converted to start a season without blowing one, and has saved a franchise-record 41 consecutive opportunities.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (3-4, 2.96 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (3-7, 2.66)

It was deGrom who was on the other end of the Teheran gem Sunday, giving up three runs on five hits with six strikeouts in six innings. He has dropped his past four decisions and run support is a big reason why, as New York’s struggling offense has scored just two runs in deGrom’s four June outings. He beat Atlanta on April 24, giving up one run in 5 2/3 innings, and is 3-3 in seven career starts against the Braves with 50 strikeouts and eight walks in 44 innings.

Teheran struggled through most of 2015 after back-to-back 14-win seasons, but the 25-year-old is enjoying arguably the best season of his career despite a low win total. Teheran is second in the National League in WHIP (0.91) and eighth in WAR for pitchers (2.9), while posting career bests in hits allowed per nine innings (six) and strikeouts-to-walks ratio (3.83). The Braves have averaged 2.41 runs for Teheran, who is 3-4 with a 1.83 ERA in his past 10 outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. According to published reports, New York could be close to signing its former SS Jose Reyes, who was released by Colorado.

2. Atlanta P Mike Foltynewicz (bone spurs in right elbow) is scheduled to throw approximately 75 pitches in a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett.

3. Braves 3B Adonis Garcia is hitting .375 in his past 11 games with two doubles, three homers, seven runs scored and eight RBIs.

PREDICTION: Braves 2, Mets 1