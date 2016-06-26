Preview: Mets at Braves

The New York Mets are working their way back toward the top of the National League East and can win for the fifth time in six contests when they visit the Atlanta Braves on Sunday for the finale of their four-game series. The Mets crept within two games of first-place Washington with a 1-0 victory on Saturday thanks to former Brave Kelly Johnson’s home run in the 11th inning.

New York continues to search for offense with David Wright and Lucas Duda out long term, and James Loney has stepped up to hit safely in 19 of 23 games since being acquired in late May. More help could be on the way as Jose Reyes returned to the organization by signing a minor-league contract on Saturday and is expected to play third base for Single-A Brooklyn on Sunday. The Braves have dropped two in a row after winning seven of their previous eight contests and will send rejuvenated right-hander Bud Norris to the mound against Mets veteran Bartolo Colon. Atlanta's Nick Markakis has gone 10-for-25 during his six-game hitting streak.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (6-3, 3.00 ERA) vs. Braves RH Bud Norris (2-7, 4.69)

Colon is back on the mound after suffering a right thumb injury when he was hit by a line drive in the first inning on June 21 against Kansas City. The 43-year-old Dominican is unbeaten in his last six starts (3-0), including the abbreviated one last time out, and has given up two or fewer runs in each outing. Colon beat Atlanta with eight scoreless innings on May 2 and is 9-2 with a 2.44 ERA lifetime versus the division rival.

Norris has pitched much better since returning to the rotation, permitting seven runs over 22 1/3 innings while going 1-1 in his last four turns. The 31-year-old went 1-4 with an 8.74 ERA in his first five starts of the season – including a loss to the Mets. Curtis Granderson (4-for-7, two homers) and Loney (14-for-24, homer) have caused problems for Norris, who is 1-3 with a 4.47 ERA in nine career games against New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York optioned Michael Conforto, who is batting .119 this month, to Triple-A Las Vegas and recalled fellow OF Brandon Nimmo, the 13th overall pick in the 2011 draft.

2. Atlanta CF Ender Inciarte is 5-for-11 in the series and hitting .341 lifetime against the Mets.

3. Mets RHP Jeurys Familia notched the save on Saturday – his 42nd straight conversion dating back to August.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Braves 2