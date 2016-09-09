Preview: Mets at Braves

The road to a potential National League playoff berth takes the New York Mets to Atlanta for a three-game weekend series with the Braves starting Friday, and rookie Robert Gsellman gets another opportunity to help New York keep pace in the opener. The fact the Mets are in a playoff race is impressive given the injuries that wrecked their starting rotation, but New York starts the weekend riding a five-game winning streak and Gsellman has provided a much-needed boost.

The Mets also could use a boost from their big acquisition at the trade deadline, as right fielder Jay Bruce has hit just .204 with 33 strikeouts and a .613 OPS in 23 games since coming from Cincinnati. Atlanta was swept by Washington to start the week, but overall has been far more competitive since the All-Star break, going 23-28 in the second half after starting the season 31-58. Center fielder Ender Inciarte (18-game hitting streak) and first baseman Freddie Freeman (14-game streak) are two of the hottest hitters in the NL. The Braves must finish 9-13 to avoid their first 100-loss season since 1988.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Robert Gsellman (2-1, 2.87 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (5-9, 3.01)

The 23-year-old Gsellman has provided two consecutive solid starts for a New York team desperate for stability in its rotation, allowing five runs on 13 hits in 12 innings. He lost to the Phillies on Aug. 28 before beating NL East-leading Washington on Saturday, holding the Nationals to one run on six hits. Gsellman went 4-9 with a 3.99 ERA in 20 starts between Double-A and Triple-A before making his major-league debut Aug. 23 at St. Louis, getting the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

After being disabled with a right lat strain and a couple of uneven starts, Teheran looks to have regained the form that made him an All-Star selection. He has won his past two starts, allowing only two runs on 11 hits with two walks and 15 strikeouts in victories over the Padres and Phillies. Teheran is 1-0 in two starts against New York this season, and is 6-3 with a 2.40 ERA in 13 career appearances (12 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. New York has struggled at times against the Braves this season, going 7-6 against the team with the NL's worst record.

2. Atlanta 3B Adonis Garcia is hitting .297 with a .845 OPS since the All-Star break, with 15 doubles and eight homers in 47 games.

3. Mets SS/3B Jose Reyes is batting .287 with six homers, three triples and 30 runs scored in 40 games with New York.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Braves 2