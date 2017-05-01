Preview: Mets at Braves

The New York Mets open a four-game road series against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, looking to put behind them a difficult April that concluded with an ugly 23-5 loss Sunday at Washington. The Mets have dealt with a variety of injuries, saw ace Noah Syndergaard leave Sunday’s game with a potential right lat strain, and employed catcher Kevin Plawecki to pitch the final two innings as they closed the month losing 11 of their past 14 games.

New York faces uncertainty with its top pitcher while its top hitter, Yoenis Cespedes, remains on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. Atlanta comes home after a 4-4 road trip as its four-game winning streak ended with Sunday’s 4-3 loss at Milwaukee. Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips lined a pinch-hit single Sunday, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. The two National League East rivals certainly are familiar with each other, as Monday’s game marks the sixth time this season Atlanta and New York have met.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Robert Gsellman (0-2, 6.23 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (2-1, 3.38)

Gsellman makes his third appearance (second start) of the season against the Braves, and he looks for a better showing after surrendering five earned runs on 10 hits in four innings of a loss to Atlanta last Wednesday. He has struggled against right-handed hitters, allowing a .360 batting average and eight extra base hits in 50 at-bats. Gsellman, who pitched a scoreless inning of relief against the Braves on April 3, gave up eight runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings in his only road start of the season April 13 at Miami.

Teheran earned the victory against Gsellman and the Mets on Wednesday, giving up two runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. He rebounded nicely after his worst start of the season April 19 against Washington - allowing seven runs in four innings - and has limited opponents to two earned runs or fewer in four of his five starts. Teheran opened 2017 by holding New York to four hits in six scoreless innings on April 3, and has held the Mets to a .186 batting average and no extra base hits in 37 at-bats this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta C Tyler Flowers is 7-for-12 with five RBIs in his past three games, including two hits and four RBIs against Gsellman on Wednesday.

2. Mets OF Curtis Granderson has just one hit in his past 28 at-bats, while the New York bullpen allowed 14 runs Sunday before Plawecki surrendered four more.

3. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman hit his ninth homer of the season Sunday and begins the series hitting .381.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Mets 2