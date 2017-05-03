The Atlanta Braves look to win for the sixth time in their past eight games when they host the New York Mets on Wednesday, and a productive offense has fueled their recent spurt. The Braves are averaging 7.6 runs and 12 hits in their past seven contests after holding off the Mets for a 9-7 victory Tuesday to even the four-game series, getting another homer from first baseman Freddie Freeman and three hits from center fielder Ender Inciarte.

Freeman, who is hitting .378 on the season, blasted his 10th homer of the season and the Braves finished 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position to improve their average in those situations to .365 in the past seven games. The Mets have dropped 12 of their past 16 games and need Jacob deGrom to provide a good start after Matt Harvey gave up six runs in 5 1/3 innings. New York right fielder Jay Bruce slugged two homers, including a ninth-inning grand slam, to finish with six RBIs and raise his average to .313 with five homers and 13 RBIs in his past 12 contests. Left fielder Michael Conforto is hitting .351 in his 15 starts this season after collecting two hits Tuesday.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (1-1, 2.84 ERA) vs. Braves RH Bartolo Colon (1-2, 5.59)

DeGrom enters his sixth start of the season leading the National League in strikeouts (44) and has fanned 35 in his past three outings. He began his season with six shutout innings against the Braves on April 5, striking out six but getting a no-decision. DeGrom has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his first five starts, earning his first victory Friday at Washington with seven innings of three-run, six-hit pitching with 12 strikeouts.

Colon looks to get back on track against his former team after giving up 10 runs on 21 hits in 12 innings across his past two starts. He allowed six runs on 10 hits in five innings in a no-decision Friday at Milwaukee, one week after surrendering four runs on 11 hits in seven innings in a loss at Philadelphia. Colon made his Atlanta debut against New York on April 5, allowing only one run on two hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Freeman is 4-for-22 with seven strikeouts in his career against deGrom, while Bruce is 2-for-7 with two homers and four RBIs against Colon.

2. New York’s bullpen ERA rose to 4.99 on the season after Mets relievers allowed three earned runs in 2 2/3 innings Tuesday.

3. Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera has reached base safely in 22 of his 25 games this season.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Braves 2