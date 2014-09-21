FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mets 10, Braves 2
#Intel
September 21, 2014

Mets 10, Braves 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES “were” to “was” near the end of graph 3 and “no-hit” to “perfect” in graph 4)

Mets 10, Braves 2: Rookie Jacob deGrom struck out 10 in six innings and Anthony Recker went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as visiting New York finished a three-game sweep.

DeGrom (9-6) improved to 9-2 in his past 15 starts, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits. Lucas Duda added three hits, Ruben Tejada went 2-for-4 and Curtis Granderson contributed three runs and two hits as the Mets won for the fourth time in five games.

Atlanta starter Ervin Santana (14-10) lost his third consecutive start, giving up five runs on six hits in five innings. Chris Johnson collected two of the Braves four hits as Atlanta lost for the eighth time in nine games and was eliminated from the National League wild-card race.

DeGrom  who tied a major-league record by striking out the first eight hitters he faced Monday against Miami  struck out the first four hitters and fanned eight through four perfect frames. The Mets plated single runs in the first two innings on Daniel Murphys groundout and Tejadas sacrifice fly, then added three in the fourth on a passed ball, Reckers sacrifice fly and Tejadas fourth homer of the season to go ahead 5-0.

Atlanta pulled within 5-2 in the fifth when Tejada made an error on Andrelton Simmons grounder  scoring Justin Upton  and Emilio Bonifacio drew a bases-loaded walk. Recker scored in the sixth on deGroms squeeze bunt and in the eighth on Gus Schlossers throwing error before adding a two-run double in a three-run ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mets pulled within one-half game of Atlanta for second place in the National League East. ¦ Santana recorded his 1,500th career strikeout by fanning Kirk Nieuwenhuis in the second. ¦ deGrom has struck out 10 or more hitters four times in 22 career starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
