Mets 10, Braves 2: Rookie Jacob deGrom struck out 10 in six innings and Anthony Recker went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as visiting New York finished a three-game sweep.
DeGrom (9-6) improved to 9-2 in his past 15 starts, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits. Lucas Duda added three hits, Ruben Tejada went 2-for-4 and Curtis Granderson contributed three runs and two hits as the Mets won for the fourth time in five games.
Atlanta starter Ervin Santana (14-10) lost his third consecutive start, giving up five runs on six hits in five innings. Chris Johnson collected two of the Braves four hits as Atlanta lost for the eighth time in nine games and was eliminated from the National League wild-card race.
DeGrom who tied a major-league record by striking out the first eight hitters he faced Monday against Miami struck out the first four hitters and fanned eight through four perfect frames. The Mets plated single runs in the first two innings on Daniel Murphys groundout and Tejadas sacrifice fly, then added three in the fourth on a passed ball, Reckers sacrifice fly and Tejadas fourth homer of the season to go ahead 5-0.
Atlanta pulled within 5-2 in the fifth when Tejada made an error on Andrelton Simmons grounder scoring Justin Upton and Emilio Bonifacio drew a bases-loaded walk. Recker scored in the sixth on deGroms squeeze bunt and in the eighth on Gus Schlossers throwing error before adding a two-run double in a three-run ninth.
GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mets pulled within one-half game of Atlanta for second place in the National League East. ¦ Santana recorded his 1,500th career strikeout by fanning Kirk Nieuwenhuis in the second. ¦ deGrom has struck out 10 or more hitters four times in 22 career starts.