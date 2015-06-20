Braves 2, Mets 1

ATLANTA -- Second baseman Jace Peterson drove in two runs with a long double in the eighth inning to spark the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over the New York Mets on Friday night.

Atlanta’s rally began when shortstop Andrelton Simmons smacked a double off the left field wall against starter Jacob deGrom, who entered the eighth inning having surrendered only two hits and retired the previous 10 batters he faced.

Simmons took third on a sacrifice by left fielder Eury Perez and stayed put when pinch-hitter Pedro Ciriaco beat out an infield single to put runners on the corners.

New York brought in left-handed reliever Sean Gilmartin to face the left-handed hitting Peterson, who responded with a long fly that kept rising over the head of Mets center fielder Juan Legares and wound up rolling to the warning track. The double scored Simmons and Ciriaco.

The comeback gave rookie Matt Wisler (1-0) a win in his major league debut. The right-hander pitched eight innings and allowed one run and six hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Wisler threw only 88 pitches, 63 of them for strikes.

Closer Jason Grilli pitched around an error in the ninth for his 19th save. He struck out Darrell Ceciliani to end the game.

DeGrom (7-5) took the loss, despite allowing only two runs and four hits, with three strikeouts and one walk, in 7 1/3 innings. It was his first loss since May 11.

The Mets broke through for the first run in the sixth. Third baseman Ruben Tejada stroked a leadoff double off the wall in left and moved to third on a long fly to right by first baseman Lucas Duda. Tejada scored when left fielder Michael Cuddyer looped a single to left that just got over Atlanta’s drawn-in infield.

The loss dropped New York’s road record to 10-22, which is the second worst in the league.

Atlanta threatened to score with two outs in the fourth. Third baseman Chris Johnson lofted a fly to right field that appeared to be an easy play for Curtis Granderson. But the ball glanced off his glove and Johnson slid into second on the two-base error. Johnson took third on a wild pitch, but deGrom ended the threat by striking out catcher A.J. Pierzynski with a high fast ball for the third out.

The Mets advanced catcher Kevin Plawecki to second base in the third and fifth with two outs. Each time, Granderson made a routine out to end the inning and leave Plawecki in scoring position.

NOTES: The Braves recalled RHP Matt Wisler from Triple-A Gwinnett and placed him the starting rotation. The team sent RHP Sugar Ray Marimon to the G-Braves to make room on the roster. ... Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman did not start for the second straight game because of a sore wrist. He is listed as day to day. Freeman had played in 234 consecutive games before sitting out Thursday’s game against Boston. ... Birthday boys: New York RHP Jacob deGrom turned 27 and RHP Logan Verrett turned 25 on Friday. ... Starters for the second game in the three-game series are Atlanta RHP Williams Perez (3-0, 2.29) vs. New York RHP Noah Syndergaard (2-4, 3.76).