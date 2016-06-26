11th-inning pinch-homer lifts Mets past Braves 1-0

ATLANTA -- Pinch-hitter Kelly Johnson homered to lead off the 11th inning and give the New York Mets a 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night at Turner Field.

Johnson, who was acquired from the Braves on June 8, hit a 3-1 pitch from reliever Dario Alvarez off the top of the right field fence to break a scoreless tie. It was Johnson's third homer of the year, his second with Mets.

Jeurys Familia pitched a scoreless bottom of the 11th to pick up his league-leading 26th save.

It wasn't easy for Familia. He allowed a leadoff single to Jace Peterson, who was sacrificed to second, and intentionally walked Freddie Freeman. But Nick Markakis hit a sharp grounder back to Familia, who started the game-ending double play.

The Mets have won two of the three games in the series and have won four of their last five. Atlanta has lost three of its last four.

The winning pitcher was Addison Reed (2-2), who pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Alvarez (1-1) was tagged with the loss after the Braves got scoreless innings of relief from Arodys Vizcaino and Jim Johnson.

The first eight innings were a scoreless duel between Atlanta's Julio Teheran and New York's Jacob deGrom. It was the second time in a week the two right-handers met. Teheran pitched a one-hit shutout to beat deGrom and the Mets on June 19.

Teheran pitched eight shutout innings, giving him a career-best 23 straight scoreless innings. He allowed five hits, only one after the third inning, and struck out seven.

DeGrom matched him with eight shutout innings. He allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out six. He did not figure in the decision and saw his winless streak stretch to 10 games. He hasn't won since April 30 against San Francisco.

It was the first time since 2001 that the two teams have played nine scoreless innings against each other.

Both teams had chances to score in the latter innings.

The Braves loaded the bases in the sixth, but third baseman Wilmer Flores made a nice stop on a hard grounder struck by Adonis Garcia and stepped on the bag to end the inning.

The Mets threatened in the eighth. Curtis Granderson singled with two outs, breaking a streak of 15 consecutive outs by Teheran, and stole second. Asdrubal Cabrera worked a full count, but Teheran struck him out to end the inning.

The Mets got the leadoff batter on in the 10th when Flores singled. Alejandro De Aza popped up a sacrifice bunt, slammed his bat in disgust and wasn't running to first. Braves pitcher Jim Johnson then allowed the ball to drop, picked it up and turned a double play.

Both starting pitchers sailed through the first five innings without allowing a run.

The Mets had runners on the corners against Teheran in the second but failed to score.

They had another rally short-circuited in the third. Granderson was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Yoenis Cespedes singled to center with one out. When the relay throw went to third base, Cespedes tried to advance to second base, only to be tagged out when he failed to slide.

The Braves put a runner on base in the first four innings against deGrom, but the Mets turned three double plays to end those threats.

NOTES: The Mets signed INF Jose Reyes to a minor league contract and assigned him to Class A Brooklyn. The former Mets shortstop had been released by Colorado and probably will be tried in the outfield. ... New York assigned OF Michael Conforto to Triple-A Las Vegas and recalled OF Brandon Nimmo, the team's 2011 first-round draft pick. ... Atlanta optioned struggling RHP Aaron Blair (0-4, 7.99) to Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled LHP Matt Marksberry, giving the Braves four southpaws in the bullpen. ... Atlanta signed first-round draft choice RHP Ian Anderson, the No. 3 pick in the draft. ... Starting pitchers for the final game of the four-game series are New York RHP Bartolo Colon (6-3, 3.00 ERA) and Atlanta RHP Bud Norris (2-7, 4.69).