Young’s four runs spark Mets past Braves

ATLANTA -- Left fielder Eric Young Jr. was the perfect table-setter at the top of the New York Mets’ lineup Thursday night.

Young, who came in batting just .154, had three hits, including a triple, stole three bases and scored four times as the Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 6-4 to take the three-game series at Turner Field.

“Anytime you can do your job at the top of the lineup, it’s fun,” Young said. “I just try to get on base and create havoc.”

Mets manager Terry Collins said, “When he gets on base, he scores runs, and he showed it again. He makes things happen.”

Second baseman Daniel Murphy -- the Mets’ No. 2 hitter -- finished with two singles, a double, a walk, three RBIs and two runs.

“Those were some big hits by Murph,” Collins said. “When he gets hot, he can hit anyone.”

Murphy scored the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning on a two-out single by center fielder Juan Lagares off right-handed reliever Gus Schlosser, who replaced lefty Luis Avilan (1-1).

Murphy doubled in the eighth to drive in Young, who had used his speed to avoid a double play, then swiped his fifth base of the series and the Mets’ fourth of the game.

Braves left fielder Justin Upton, who smashed 12 homers last April, hit his first two long balls of the season and also had a single.

“It’s a game of adjustments, and every day you are trying to find your timing,” Upton said. “I felt good tonight.”

Right-hander Carlos Torres (2-0) got the victory, giving up just one hit and striking out three in two scoreless innings.

Right-hander Kyle Farnsworth retired the Braves in order in the eighth inning, and righty Jose Valverde pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

“The bullpen has done a good job (since the Washington series),” Collins said. “They are getting comfortable.”

Upton went the opposite way with an 0-2 fastball from right-hander Jenrry Mejia for a leadoff homer to right field in the second inning, then pulled a 1-1 changeup far into the seats in left with a man on to complete the Braves’ three-run third.

The second homer was estimated to have traveled 477 feet.

“It’s always cool to hit them a long way, but they all count the same,” Upton said.

Braves starter David Hale, who gave up just one run over his first three major league starts dating back to September, wasn’t sharp this time.

The Mets’ first-inning run was unearned, but the right-hander gave up two runs in the third and then allowed the Mets to tie the game at 4-4 in the fifth.

Hale, who surrendered five hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings, was fortunate that reliever Anthony Varvaro was able to work out of an inherited bases-loaded jam.

Mejia allowed four runs on six hits and four walks in five innings, striking out seven.

NOTES: SS Andrelton Simmons was scratched from the Braves’ lineup because of a jammed right wrist suffered Wednesday. He had two hits Wednesday and also threw out Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud from a nearly prone position after a diving stop. ... Chipper Jones, a celebrated Mets killer during his long Braves career, was on the field during early batting practice giving batting tips to CF B.J. Upton, who tripled his second time up. ... The Braves begin a three-game home series against the NL East-leading Nationals on Friday, with RHP Julio Teheran starting the opener. The Braves took two of three in Washington last weekend as Teheran won his third straight start against the Nationals. ... The Mets continue a nine-game road trip with a weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels. ... RHP Ervin Santana, who pitched eight scoreless innings Wednesday in his Braves debut, was the first major league starter to open a game with 20 consecutive strikes since 1988, according to STATS, LLC.