Bullpen boosts Braves past Mets

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves built their legacy on exceptional starting pitching. On Tuesday night, it was the bullpen that earned the accolades.

Four Braves relievers combined to retire 15 of the Mets’ final 16 hitters, helping Atlanta beat New York 5-4 Tuesday for its sixth consecutive victory.

“I’d say the MVP is the bullpen,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “To cover 4 2/3 innings in a one-run game is some pretty awesome pitching.”

Rookie Shae Simmons (1-0) picked up his first major league win by retiring all five batters he faced. He entered the game in relief of Mike Minor with runners on first and third and one out in the fifth inning, and he got out of the mess by retiring left fielder Chris Young on a shallow fly ball and by striking out catcher Travis d‘Arnaud.

The Atlanta bullpen followed with scoreless innings from Luis Avilan and Jordan Walden, who allowed a lone hit. Closer Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth to earn his 26th save.

Mets right-hander Daisuke Matsuzaka (3-3) allowed five runs for the second consecutive start. Matsuzaka gave up seven hits and three walks and struck out five in five innings.

The key inning was the fifth, when the Mets cut their deficit to 5-4. Shortstop Ruben Tejada worked a walk and scored on second baseman Daniel Murphy’s seventh home run of the season. When third baseman Eric Campbell and first baseman Lucas Duda collected back-to-back hits, it was enough to chase Minor, who has not won a game since May 19.

Gonzalez called on Simmons, who was pitching for Double-A Mississippi a month ago, and the rookie delivered.

“I felt confident with him,” Gonzalez said. “We used him in the eighth inning in Philly, and tonight he had to get the big out in the fifth and he did.”

The inability of Chris Young, who went 0-for-4, and d‘Arnaud to come away with a clutch at-bat was the difference.

“When they needed a big hit, they got it,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “We had a nice inning going and couldn’t score. I thought we were going to come back and take the lead.”

The Mets left six runners on base and finished 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position. Thirteen New York batters struck out, including the final six of the game.

“Thirteen is a lot of strikeouts,” Collins said. “They’ve haunted us for a while.”

The Braves mounted a two-out rally in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. Third baseman Chris Johnson singled, stole second base and scored when catcher Christian Bethancourt lined a single into center field for his first major league RBI.

The Mets went ahead 2-1 in the third. Right fielder Curtis Granderson hit a two-run homer, his 12th, after center fielder Juan Lagares opened the inning with a single.

Atlanta tied it 2-2 in the bottom of the third. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons singled with two outs and scored on first baseman Freddie Freeman’s double off the left field wall.

The Braves scored three runs in the fourth. Minor’s two-out single scored Johnson, who walked to start the inning and moved into scoring position on second baseman Tommy La Stella’s infield out. Center fielder B.J. Upton singled and stole second. Minor and Upton scored on a sharp single by Simmons.

“We kept the line moving,” Gonzalez said. “Even Mikey got into the act.”

The win keeps the Braves in first place in the National League East, one-half game ahead of Washington, and drops the Mets nine games behind. However, Collins isn’t ready to surrender the season.

“We’ve got one game left with them here and play them four more times next week at home,” Collins said. “The idea is to win four of the next five with them and get back in it.”

NOTES: Atlanta placed C Evan Gattis on the 15-day DL with a bulging thoracic disk. He is scheduled to receive an epidural and will be re-evaluated in four or five days. The Braves recalled RHP Juan Jaime from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his roster spot. ... The Braves are expected to recall RHP David Carpenter (strained right biceps) from the 15-day DL on Wednesday morning and announce the corresponding roster move at that time. ... The Mets moved C Travis d‘Arnaud to No. 7 in the lineup and dropped CF Juan Lagares to No. 8. D‘Arnaud went 1-for-4, giving him a seven-game hitting streak. ... Atlanta 2B Tommy La Stella left the game in the eighth inning with a right foot bruise. He was hit by a pitch in the second inning on his first at-bat.