Behind Teheran, Braves win seventh straight

ATLANTA -- Julio Teheran is making a strong case for a spot on the National League pitching staff for the All-Star Game.

Teheran allowed one run over seven innings, and the Atlanta Braves ran their winning streak to seven games with a 3-1 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night.

The Braves made Chris Johnson’s three-run double in the first inning stand up as they completed a three-game series sweep.

Teheran (8-5) has a 1.23 ERA at home and a 2.29 ERA overall. He struck out five and walked three while throwing 110 pitches.

“Julio is definitely an All-Star,” Johnson said.

Teheran was struck on the lower right leg by a comeback shot in the fourth inning, but he wasn’t about to have his outing cut short.

“It was burning, but I wanted to stay in the game so bad,” said Teheran, who is 5-1 against National League East teams this year and 12-4 for his career. “It’s sore now, but I‘m OK.”

“He gave us a terrific outing,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “You feel like we’ve got a good chance to win every time he goes out there.”

The victory was the ninth in 10 games for the Braves (47-38) and kept them a half-game ahead of Washington for first place in the National League East.

Johnson added a single to his key double, and shortstop Andrelton Simmons had two hits and a walk for the Braves.

With closer Craig Kimbrel unavailable after working in three consecutive games, Jordan Walden pitched the ninth for the Braves and recorded his third save in as many opportunities. He threw a perfect inning that included two strikeouts.

The Mets (37-48) lost for the seventh time in eight games, and they fell a season-worst 10 games behind in the National League East.

New York rookie right-hander Jacob deGrom (1-5) threw 37 pitches in the Braves’ three-run first before steadying. He allowed six hits, walked two -- both in the first inning -- and struck out eight, leaving after five innings and 110 pitches.

Atlanta center fielder B.J. Upton led off the first inning with a single to extend his hitting streak to nine games. DeGrom then walked Simmons and first baseman Freddie Freeman to load the bases with no outs.

It looked as if deGrom might be able to get out of the mess when left fielder Justin Upton struck out and right fielder Jason Heyward flied out to shallow right field. Johnson, however, doubled past Mets third baseman Eric Campbell to clear the bases and give the Braves a quick 3-0 lead.

“I was a little amped up and I tried to do too much,” deGrom said. “That first inning got me.”

Teheran retired the first nine Mets before left fielder Eric Young Jr., who had two hits, led off the fourth inning with a single, stole his 22nd base and then scored on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Curtis Granderson.

Center fielder Juan Lagares joined Young with two hits, but the Mets finished with just five -- all singles.

“We played a hot team, and we’re not getting the big hit or the big pitch,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

NOTES: Braves C Evan Gattis, on the 15-disabled list retroactive to June 28 with a bulging thoracic disk in his back, had an epidural injection Wednesday. ... With C Gerald Laird nursing a sore oblique, rookie C Christian Bethancourt started all three games in the Mets series. ... Braves RHP David Carpenter, out since June 16 with a biceps strain, was activated from the 15-day disabled list. RHP Juan Jaime was returned to Triple-A Gwinnett. ... Braves 2B Tommy La Stella was in the lineup despite leaving Tuesday’s game with a bruised right foot. ... The Mets open a 10-game homestand Friday with an interleague series against Texas. ... The Braves play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a weekend series. ... The Mets on Friday will begin wearing a uniform patch with the initials of former general manager Frank Cashen, who died Monday at age 88.