Mets further diminish Braves’ playoff hopes

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves knew they had to sweep the New York Mets to have any real hope, faint as it might be, of landing the final National League wild-card spot.

Lucas Duda and Zack Wheeler helped make sure that didn’t happen.

Duda hit his 28th homer of the season and Wheeler struck out seven in six innings as the Mets defeated the skidding Braves 5-0 on Friday night before 35,693 at Turner Field.

The Braves, seven games out of a playoff spot with nine to play, fell to 76-77 with their 12th loss in 16 games during September. It was the fifth time this month that they have been shut out.

“It’s tough, really tough,” shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who had three of the Braves’ five hits, said of his team’s swoon. “We’ve tried to stay positive, but it’s frustrating.”

The Mets, 8-9 with two games to go against the Braves, have a 74-80 record and are trying to avoid a sixth straight losing season. They are just 2 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the National League East.

Related Coverage Preview: Mets at Braves

“We aren’t done playing,” Wheeler said. “We’re going for that second spot.”

Duda struck out his first two times up against Julio Teheran, but he connected on 1-0 pitch with two outs in the sixth inning of a scoreless game and sent a drive into the left-field seats that landed in the popcorn container of a Braves fan. Third baseman Daniel Murphy, who had doubled, scored ahead of Duda.

“He having a really good year and he wants to finish it strong,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Duda. “That was a big hit for us and certainly for Lucas.”

Murphy, breaking a 6-for-32 slump since coming off the disabled list Sept. 9, was 4-for-5 with a double to raise his average to .299. It was the fourth four-hit game of his career and second this season.

“We know he can hit,” Collins said. “When he gets that stroke down, he is a tough, tough out.”

Wheeler, who grew up in suburban Atlanta, allowed five hits and walked two while improving to 11-10 with his fourth career victory over the Braves. He stranded seven runners while throwing 105 pitches and lowering his ERA to 3.49.

The 24-year-old had won seven of his previous eight decisions before a rough outing against Washington last Saturday, and the one loss during that stretch had come against the Braves and Teheran in New York on Aug. 27.

“The extra day (between starts) might have helped him a little bit this time,” said Collins, noting that Wheeler’s fastball reached 97 mph. “It’s late in the year, but his stuff was very, very good.”

Teheran lost his fourth straight start to fall to 13-13 despite a 2.88 ERA. The right-hander worked seven innings and allowed seven hits and the two runs. He walked none and fanned six while throwing 60 of his 90 pitches for strikes.

The Mets scored their final three runs in the ninth inning. Jordan Walden walked second baseman Dilson Herrera to force in a run, and left fielder Eric Young Jr. delivered the final pair with a two-out single.

Murphy singled his first two times up but was wiped out by a double play each time as Teheran needed just 40 pitches to make it through the first four innings while facing one batter over the limit.

Teheran got in a jam in the fifth inning as right fielder Curtis Granderson doubled and center fielder Matt den Dekker singled with one out. He rallied, though, to get Herrera on a popup and struck out Wheeler.

Wheeler allowed four hits and a walk in the first three innings, and the Braves got a runner to scoring position again in the fifth when Simmons doubled with two outs for his third hit. Left fielder Justin Upton, who had singled in the third to break a 0-for-20 against Wheeler struck out, though, after a walk to first baseman Freddie Freeman.

“I got a lot of deep counts, but I made pitches when I had to,” Wheeler said. “I had to bear down and go right after them.”

NOTES: RF Jason Heyward, his left thumb badly swollen, was out of the Braves lineup after being hit by a pitch on Wednesday. X-rays were negative and he was listed as day-to-day. ... Braves C Evan Gattis, who hasn’t played since Sept. 7, took batting practice for the first time since being sidelined by strep throat and a kidney stone. He is day-to-day. ... Mets OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was out of the lineup after passing a kidney stone. ... CF Juan Lagares didn’t make the trip to Atlanta with the Mets and is likely out for the rest of the season with a sprained right elbow suffered on a throw Tuesday. ... Wally Backman joined the Mets as an extra coach for the rest of the season after managing Triple-A Las Vegas. ... 2B Jose Peraza and RHP Jason Hursh, both with Double-A Mississippi, will be honored as the Braves’ top minor leaguers on Saturday.