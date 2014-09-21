Niese, Mets keep Braves on the skids

ATLANTA -- Perhaps Jonathon Niese is seeing his luck change at Turner Field.

The Mets’ left-hander entered Saturday’s game with 6.68 ERA in five previous starts at Atlanta. He didn’t resemble that pitcher on Saturday when he allowed two runs over 7 1/3 innings in helping New York beat the Braves 4-2.

Niese (9-11) took a shutout into the eighth before needing bullpen help. He allowed seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts. It was his first victory in three starts against Atlanta this season and improved his career record to 3-2 at Turner Field.

“That’s the Jon Niese we know,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He pitched a nice game. That’s the guy who pitches to contact, who makes pitches, who locates it, moves it around, changes speeds. I don’t know if he ran out of game, but he really pitched a nice game for us.”

Jenrry Mejia pitched a scoreless ninth for his 27th save.

The losing pitcher was Mike Minor (6-12), who has lost his last four starts.

The Mets got their offense via a two-run homer from second baseman Dilson Herrera and a solo homer from center fielder Curtis Granderson.

The Braves have lost seven of their last eight games and dropped to 4-13 in September.

“We had good at-bats up and down the lineup,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “But the first column (runs) is what it’s all about.”

The Mets pushed a run across in the first inning against Minor.

Left fielder Eric Young walked and third baseman Daniel Murphy was hit by a pitch. Both runners moved up on catcher Travis d‘Arnaud’s deep fly to left and Young scored on a sacrifice fly to center by first baseman Lucas Duda.

That was Minor’s lone inning. He left with left shoulder soreness and was taken to the clubhouse for evaluation.

David Hale entered the game in relief of Minor in the second inning and immediately surrendered two runs on a long two-run homer by Herrera, his third of the season. Herrera had to leave the game in the six when he suffered a right quad strain while legging out an infield single. Collins said Herrera won’t be in the lineup on Sunday.

Getting the early runs helped, Collins said.

“(Niese) could relax a little bit and just concentrate on making some pitches. And to add on some runs was big,” he said.

The Mets wasted a chance to pad the lead in the fifth when d‘Arnaud led off with a triple. But reliever Juan Jaime retired the next three batters and got Granderson on a fly to center to end the inning.

The Mets tacked on an insurance run in the eighth inning when Granderson hit a solo homer, his 19th of the season, against reliever David Carpenter.

The Braves cut the lead to 4-2 with two runs in the eighth. Atlanta loaded the bases on consecutive singles from pinch hitter Joey Terdoslavich, right fielder Emilio Bonifacio and second baseman Phil Gosselin.

Collins replaced Niese with Josh Edgin, who allowed a two-run single to first baseman Freddie Freeman. The Mets brought in right-hander Carlos Torres, who retired left fielder Justin Upton on a grounder that shortstop Ruben Tejada made a great play on, and got third baseman Chris Johnson on a weak grounder to first.

“We swung the bats really well,” Gonzalez said. “Justin (Upton) hit two on the screws. We had some balls that were hard hit.”

NOTES: Wally Backman, who managed the Mets’ Triple-A Las Vegas team, has joined the Mets’ coaching staff for the rest of the season. ... Mets CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis missed his second game after passing a kidney stone on Thursday. Nieuwenhuis has played in 11 games in September. ... Atlanta RF Jason Heyward was out of the lineup for the second night. He was hit by a pitch on Wednesday and suffered a thumb bruise that kept him out Friday. ... Atlanta C Evan Gattis played for the first time since Sept. 7 since being diagnosed with strep throat and later with kidney stones. Gattis grounded out to third base as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning. ... The Braves honored their minor league players and pitchers of the year in a pregame ceremony: RHP Juan Jaime and INF Phil Gosselin from Triple-A Gwinnett, RHP Williams Perez and INF Kyle Kubitza from Double-A Mississippi, RHP Nate Hyatt and OF Kyle Wren from high Class A Lynchburg, LHP Yean Carlos Gil and INF Jake Schrader from Class A Rome, RHP Alec Grosser and INF Ozhaino Albies from Rookie League Danville, RHP Jorge Zavala and INF Ray-Patrick Didder from Rookie Gulf Coast, and LHP Dilmer Mejia and INF Alejandro Salazar from the Dominican Summer League. The organization’s overall players of the year were RHP Jason Hursh and INF Jose Peraza.