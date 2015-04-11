Braves’ Gosselin makes most of opportunity vs. Mets

ATLANTA -- Second baseman Phil Gosselin finally got a chance to start, and he made the most of it.

Gosselin, the only Atlanta Braves position player who had not played, wound up deciding the outcome Friday.

Gosselin lined a bases-loaded, two-out single into center field in the eighth inning to give the Braves a 5-3 home-opening win over the New York Mets.

“It was a good ball game ... great at-bats,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We continue to scratch out some runs ... fundamental, sound baseball ... good to see.”

Atlanta won its first four games of the season for the first time since 1994 when it started 7-0.

Gosselin, who was hitless in his four preceding at-bats, worked a full count against right-handed reliever Rafael Montero and hit the next pitch up the middle to drive in pinch-runner Jace Peterson and shortstop Andrelton Simmons and break a 3-3 tie. It was Gosselin’s first hit and first RBIs of the season.

The other key to the rally was Peterson’s decision to take third base on a ground ball to third. By the time New York third baseman David Wright opted to make a play on Peterson, the quick runner was able to elude the tag and keep the inning alive.

“Peterson did a good job trying to avoid the tag,” Collins said. “(Wright) could have gone to first, might have been a better play for him.”

Montero (0-1) allowed two hits and one intentional walk in one inning, striking out three. But his unwillingness to throw an off-speed pitch came back to hurt him.

“At this level got to throw your breaking ball,” New York manager Terry Collins said. “He’s got a good changeup and good breaking ball, but I think he got in a situation where he didn’t want to get behind in the count, but you’ve still got to use it.”

The winning pitcher was Jim Johnson (1-0), who struck out the side in pitching a scoreless eighth inning.

Closer Jason Grilli posted his third save with a scoreless ninth inning. He worked around a leadoff walk and struck out two, including pinch-hitter Lucas Duda to end the game.

The Atlanta bullpen pitched four scoreless innings and has not allowed a run in 15 innings this season.

“The bullpen did a good job covering four innings and we got what we wanted out of Stultsie (Eric Stults),” Gonzalez said.

Atlanta starter Stults retired the first nine batters he faced but could only make it through five innings. The left-hander was touched for seven hits and three earned runs in his Braves’ debut.

New York’s Jonathon Niese pitched five innings and allowed two or more runners in four of those. He gave up seven hits, struck out two and walked two but was victimized by two errors that led to two of three runs being unearned.

The Braves opened a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Center fielder Cameron Maybin hit the game’s second pitch over the center-field wall for his first homer of the season. The other run came when right fielder Nick Markakis reached on a throwing error by shortstop Wilmer Flores, took second on a single by first baseman Freddie Freeman and scored on Jonny Gomes’ liner to left.

Atlanta made it 3-0 with an unearned run in the third. Gomes coaxed a two-out walk, went to third on a double by Freeman and scored when Flores threw wildly after failing to cleanly field a grounder by catcher Christian Bethancourt.

The Mets tied the score with three runs in the fourth. Right fielder Curtis Granderson worked a leadoff walk and scored when Wright hit a long homer to left, his first of the season. Left fielder John Mayberry Jr. followed by hitting the next pitch for a homer, his first of the season.

“They changed their approach and were a little more aggressive early in the count that inning and I didn’t make enough pitches,” Stults said. “It was fun to get the home opener and it was fun for us to get the win.”

NOTES: A thunderstorm caused the game to start one hour and 20 minutes later than scheduled. ... Atlanta used CF Cameron Maybin as a leadoff hitter for the first time. ... The Mets started Michael Cuddyer at first base for the first time; he started the first three games in left field. ... The Mets said RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) and RHP Vic Black (shoulder) will pitch in minor league games within the next two days. ... The Braves celebrated their 50th season in Atlanta with a special pregame ceremony that included Hank Aaron, Phil Niekro, Dale Murphy and Chipper Jones. ... The Braves traded minor league OF Victor Reyes for Arizona’s Competitive Balance Round B pick (No. 75 overall). The Braves now have five of the top 75 picks in the draft.