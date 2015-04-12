Braves stay unbeaten with 5-3 victory

ATLANTA -- The supposedly rebuilding Atlanta Braves are off to an impressive and unexpected start.

Freddie Freeman homered and Julio Teheran allowed just one hit until the seventh inning as the Braves improved to 5-0 with a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday night.

The start is the Braves’ best since they began 7-0 in 1994 and it comes after they traded away closer Craig Kimbrel and power threats Justin Upton, Jason Heyward and Evan Gattis.

“We’re playing good baseball,” said Freeman, one of the key holdovers. “It’s been a great way to start the season.”

“There are a lot of new faces here and we knew team chemistry was going to be big,” said new center fielder Eric Young Jr., who had a triple in the Braves’ four-run fifth inning. “To have a start like this is a lot of fun and we want to build on the momentum.”

Although Teheran was in the spotlight early, the bullpen again turned out to be a key for the Braves.

Rookie Brandon Cunniff, rebounding left-hander Luis Avilan and new co-closer Jim Johnson kept the bullpen’s ERA perfect.

“It’s awesome,” Freeman said of the work of the relievers. “We’ve got pretty much a whole new bullpen and what they have been able to do is impressive. Johnson was absolutely dominant again.”

Teheran (2-0) had allowed only three base runners through six innings before the Mets took advantage of his sudden wildness and an error to score three times in the seventh.

The right-hander walked two after a leadoff single by first baseman Lucas Duda, and the Mets scored on a miscue by third baseman Alberto Callaspo and a hit batter before he was relieved by Cunniff.

The third run scored when shortstop Wilmer Flores hit into a double, but Avilan came in and got the third out on a ground ball.

Avilan pitched a perfect eighth and Johnson, who had seasons of 51 and 50 saves with the Baltimore Orioles, pitched around an infield hit in the ninth for his first save with the Braves.

The Atlanta bullpen has yet to allow a run in 18 innings this season and has 21 strikeouts to three walks.

The loss dropped the Mets, who had just three hits, to 55-100 at Turner Field and they reached another unwanted milestone with their 200th loss all time in Atlanta.

“We were swinging good in spring training, but it was spring training,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “It’s just a different game when the lights come on. Certainly we’ve got to get some guys going.”

Freeman always seems to be hot at the plate against the Mets.

The first baseman connected with 2-1 cutter from Mets starter Dillon Gee leading off the second inning and sent a high drive to right-center field that slipped over the fence just out of the reach of leaping right fielder Curtis Granderson.

It was Freeman’s 14th career homer against the Mets in 74 games and his 60th RBI. His average against New York coming into Saturday was .313.

“I only had one (hit), so my average actually came down,” Freeman said.

“We haven’t got him out in four years,” Collins had said before the game. “To me, he’s one of the best hitters in the National League.”

Gee was 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA against the Braves last season and had a 2.79 ERA in 14 games against them before this year, including 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA at Turner Field.

The right-hander was hit around this time, though, as the Braves used three consecutive doubles, then a triple and a single to score four times in the fifth inning for a 5-0 lead.

Catcher Christian Bethancourt and shortstop Andrelton Simmons had RBI doubles, Young, a former Met, hit a run-scoring triple and right fielder Nick Markakis added an RBI single.

“Dillon pitched a good game and unfortunately that one big inning killed him,” Collins said. “They just executed two perfect situations of hitting the ball to right field, right down the first base line. It set up a huge inning for them.”

“They peppered that right-field line pretty good,” Gee said. “My one regret is I wish I’d have thrown more curveballs, try to spread the velocity a little better and work from front to back.”

Teheran gave up a two-out double to Duda in the first inning and a leadoff walk to Flores in the third. A double play ended that inning, though, and Teheran retired nine straight batters before walking Granderson with two outs in the sixth.

Teheran skipped away from Duda’s line single in the seventh, but stumbled afterwards.

“He was fine,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I think it was just a matter of losing a little focus and unraveling, which is unlike him.”

NOTES: RHP Jenrry Mejia, who saved 28 games for the Mets last season, received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for the anabolic steroid stanozolol. Mejia was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday after experiencing pain in the back of his right elbow warming up in the bullpen on Opening Day. “I know the rules are the rules and I will accept my punishment, but I can honestly say I have no idea how a banned substance ended up in my system,” Mejia said in a statement. ... RHP Bartolo Colon, who is 3-0 with a 0.43 ERA lifetime in Atlanta, will start Sunday against LHP Alex Wood as the Mets try to avoid a series sweep. Both pitchers won first starts. ... Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, who is using partial platoons at all except three positions, had his fifth starting lineup in as many games on Saturday. ... The homer by 3B David Wright in the Mets’ 5-3 loss on Friday was his 19th at Turner Field. The only visiting player to have more is Phillies 1B Ryan Howard with 20. ... After setting a major league record by going 0-for-64 on at-bats to start last season, Mets pitchers broke through early this year as LHP Jonathon Niese delivered a fifth-inning hit on Friday to end an 0-for-8.