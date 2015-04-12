Mets hand Braves first loss of season

ATLANTA -- Bartolo Colon winning at Turner Field is hardly rare. The 41-year-old right-hander helping himself at the plate anywhere certainly is, though.

”When it puts it in play, he gets a cheer,“ New York Mets manager Terry Collins said. ”So when he gets a hit, it’s a double cheer.

Colon had an unlikely RBI single while pitching seven strong innings and then pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy delivered a tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the eighth as the Mets handed the Atlanta Braves their first loss, winning 4-3 on Sunday.

“It was a big hit for Bart and us,” Collins said of Colon breaking an 0-for-37 streak at the plate. “It took about 10 minutes to get the bees out of his hands, but it was a good swing for us.”

“He was the jack of all trades today,” said left fielder Michael Cuddyer, who gave the Mets and Colon a quick lead with a two-run homer in the first inning. “It was fun to watch.”

It looked like Colon might not get a victory, though, when Braves left fielder Jonny Gomes tied the game off him in the seventh with his first homer for the Braves, connecting on a 1-2 fastball and keeping his drive just inside the left-field foul pole.

“I was leaning as far as I could to try to keep the ball fair,” Gomes said.

The Mets went ahead in the eighth, though, as the Braves bullpen gave up a run for the first time this season.

New York loaded the bases against right-hander Juan Jaime on three walks, the last intentional. Then Murphy, who pinch hitting for Colon after starting the season 2-for-18, sent a fly ball to center field off lefty reliever Andrew McKirahan, making his major league debut, to put the Mets (3-3) ahead.

Colon, who improved to 4-0 in Atlanta, needed just 77 pitches in seven innings, allowed six hits and three runs. He struck out five and walked none.

“I was his teammate in 2012 (with Oakland) and was there in Anaheim when he threw I think 36 or 37 straight strikes to break the MLB record,” Gomes said. “He does a heck of a job. It’s a true blueprint on how to pitch with your fastball.”

The Mets bullpen was also up to the task against the Braves. Lefty reliever Jerry Blevins struck out first baseman Freddie Freeman, usually a Mets killer, to end the eighth inning with the potential tying run on second base.

Then, Jeurys Familia replaced Blevins with one out in the ninth and picked up his first save with a strikeout and fly ball.

The Braves (5-1) hadn’t trailed this season until Cuddyer, homering for the first time as a Met, picked on a 3-2 changeup from left-hander Alex Wood in the first inning and sent a two-run blast over the fence in left-center field.

The drive, which followed a two-out single by first baseman Lucas Duda, broke a 12-start streak by Wood without allowing a first-inning run.

The Braves, though, tied it with two outs in the second on a two-run triple by shortstop Andrelton Simmons. The Mets had a chance to get out of the inning two batters earlier, but just missed turning a double play.

Colon then put the Mets back ahead in the fourth inning on his first RBI since 2005.

With shortstop Wilmer Flores on third base after a double and groundout, Colon took his usual big swing on an 0-2 fastball and dropped a broken-bat single into right field.

The swing took Colon, who had beaten the Nationals 3-1 in Washington on Opening Day, out of his helmet and he stood on first base bemused with what had just happened.

“He whaled at a fastball and broke his bat,” Wood said. “That’s always fun.”

Colon, who had been hitless in his past 37 at-bats, had a .032 average last season and the RBI was just the sixth of his career, much of it spent not batting in the American League.

Wood went 6 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits, and got off the hook for a potential loss when Gomes homered off Colon in the seventh. Wood struck out six and walked three.

“It was big to finish the road trip 3-3 instead of 2-4,” Cuddyer said. “It was nice to salvage (a win) in this series and get excited for the home opener.”

NOTES: Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, sticking with a modified platoon, employed his sixth different lineup in as many games. ... Mets INF Ruben Tejada made his first start in place of 2B Daniel Murphy rather than SS Wilmer Flores as originally planned. ... Manager Terry Collins said that Murphy, who was sidelined the final two weeks of spring training because of a strained right hamstring, was “stiff” and “sore” after playing in five straight games. ... RHP Jason deGrom, the 2014 NL rookie of the year, will start the Mets’ sold-out home opener on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies. DeGrom pitched six innings in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. ... Braves LHP Mike Minor, on the disabled list because of inflammation in his rotator cuff, experienced discomfort in his shoulder when he resumed throwing from the mound in his rehab and will again have to be shut down.