Simmons sparks Braves’ victory over Mets

ATLANTA -- Andrelton Simmons is best known for his Gold Glove defense. On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves shortstop added a hefty offensive contribution to the mix.

Simmons matched a career high with four hits to spark the Braves to a 6-4 win over the New York Mets on Saturday night.

Simmons was 4-for-4 with two runs and one RBI as the bottom of the order produced nine of the Braves’ 10 hits. It was the second four-hit effort of the season for Simmons. He’s 6-for-9 in the series against the Mets and improved his average to .279.

“Simmons has been swinging the bat pretty good,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He’s kind of been under the radar, but he’s been swinging the bat and getting on base.”

Catcher A.J. Pierzynski added three hits, including a double and a triple, and scored three runs, and left fielder Eury Perez had two infield singles.

“Simmons had four big hits for us and we won, which is the most important thing,” Pierzynski said.

The loss was the fourth straight for the Mets and, combined with Washington’s win over Pittsburgh, dropped New York out of first place in the National League East.

The Braves scored twice in the sixth to break a 4-4 tie. Pierzynski doubled, went to third on a single by Simmons, stayed there on a bunt single by Perez and scored on pinch-hitter Pedro Ciriaco’s sacrifice fly to left.

Mets catcher Travis d‘Arnaud hyperextended his left arm in a collision with Pierzynski at the plate and had to leave the game. X-rays were negative and d‘Arnaud is day to day.

“At first I thought it was his shoulder,” Collins said. “I thought he could have dislocated his shoulder. I know the hyperextended elbow hurts, but we’ve got tape.”

Simmons added an insurance run when center fielder Cameron Maybin grounded into a fielder’s choice.

The winning pitcher was rookie Williams Perez (4-0), who allowed four runs, five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Atlanta got three shutout innings from its maligned bullpen. Luis Avilan pitched the seventh, Jim Johnson worked the eighth and Jason Grilli finished in the ninth for his 20th save.

“(Perez) settled down but he was kind of erratic,” Gonzalez said. “His command wasn’t as good as we’ve seen it. We got a couple of double plays and he was able to navigate through the lineup.”

Mets starter Noah Syndergaard pitched only four innings, matching his shortest stint in the major leagues. He allowed four runs, six hits and two walks with three strikeouts while throwing 88 pitches on a humid night.

“He didn’t have his command,” Collins said. “That’s a lot of work in four innings. It’s not like they hit him hard. But I looked up there one time and he had thrown 35 balls and 35 strikes. That means you’ve got to work very hard. It was one of those games.”

The losing pitcher was reliever Jack Leathersich (0-1).

The Mets had a pair of solo home runs. Right fielder Curtis Granderson hit his ninth and d‘Arnaud hit his fourth. D‘Arnaud was 2-for-3 with three RBIs before leaving the game with the injury.

Pierzynski was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple. He flew out to center field in his final at-bat as he fell just short of the cycle. Pierzynski, 38, became the oldest Atlanta player to triple since Chipper Jones did it in 2011 at age 39.

NOTES: The Mets successfully challenged a safe call on Jace Peterson at third base in the sixth inning. After a review of 1:29, the call was overturned with video showed that Peterson had overslid the bag. ... Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman did not start for the third consecutive game because of a sore right wrist. He is expected back Sunday. With Freeman out, manager Fredi Gonzalez continued to use Kelly Johnson at first base and Eury Perez in left field. ... New York C Travis d‘Arnaud was back in the lineup after taking Friday off. ... Both teams wore throwback uniforms from the Negro Leagues as part of Heritage Weekend. The Braves wore uniforms from the Atlanta Black Crackers, and the Mets wore the uniforms from the Brooklyn Royal Giants. ... The three-game series concludes on Sunday. RHP Matt Harvey (7-4, 3.32 ERA) will pitch for the Mets vs. Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran (4-3, 5.07). Although this is the fourth series between the two teams, it will be the first time the Braves will have faced Harvey since 2013.