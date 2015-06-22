Teheran pitches Braves past Mets, 1-0

ATLANTA -- Julio Teheran finally flashed the form that earned him a spot in the All-Star Game last year and elevated his reputation as a top-of-the-rotation arm.

The right-hander allowed just one hit over seven shutout innings while outdueling Matt Harvey in the Atlanta Braves’ 1-0 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday at Turner Field.

“I knew it was going to be a difficult game,” Teheran said. “I was just trying to keep us in the fight.”

The win gave Atlanta a sweep of the three-game series and handed New York its fifth consecutive loss. Atlanta (35-35) pulled within a half-game of the Mets for second place in the National League East. The Braves trail the first-place Washington Nationals by two games.

The Braves broke the scoreless tie in the seventh inning. Catcher Ryan Lavarnway doubled high off the wall in left field with two outs and scored on a pinch-hit single to shallow center field by Pedro Ciriaco, who was batting for Teheran.

Lavarnway was able to slide in safely when the throw from sore-armed center fielder Juan Lagares was off target on the first base side, giving catcher Kevin Plawecki no chance to make a tag.

“With Harvey at 111 pitches and Ciriaco on the bench and a runner in scoring position, we had to take a shot at it,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Ciriaco keeps coming off the bench and making things happen.”

Teheran (5-3) won for the first time since May 21, ending a streak of five starts without a victory. He struck out five and walked two and lowered his ERA from 5.07 to 4.67

It was Teheran’s longest scoreless outing since going six innings against the Reds on May 3. Teheran had allowed four or more runs in three of his last four starts.

“I felt really good today,” Teheran said. “I was trying to do my job and keep the winning streak going.”

Nick Masset retired the first two batters in the eighth inning but was yanked after third baseman Eric Campbell ended an 0-for-18 streak with a double into the left field corner. Lefty Dana Eveland, who pitched for the Mets last season, came in and struck out pinch hitter John Mayberry Jr.

Jim Johnson pitched the ninth inning in lieu of closer Jason Grilli, who worked the two previous nights. Johnson allowed the first two batters to reach, but he induced first baseman Lucas Duda to fly out to left and got left fielder Michael Cuddyer to hit into a game-ending double play. Johnson earned his fourth save.

Harvey (7-5) was victimized by a lot of deep counts early in the game, and he wound up throwing 115 pitches. He pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

“Matt pitched a great game,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “Ciriaco hit a great pitch. He got just enough of it to get it into center field.”

Alex Torres replaced Harvey in the seventh and walked two batters to load the bases before retiring first baseman Kelly Johnson on a lazy fly to center. Carlos Torres struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning.

It was the sixth shutout by Atlanta pitchers this year. New York was blanked for the seventh time, the second time in five days. The Mets have scored only six runs in the first five games of their current road trip.

“I don’t think it’s anything wrong with our approach,” Collins said. “We’re just not squaring the ball up. ... We’re not getting the big hits when we need them.”

NOTES: The Braves traded INF Phil Gosselin to the Arizona Diamondbacks for RHP Bronson Arroyo and minor league RHP Touki Toussaint late Saturday. Gosselin has been on the disabled list since May 18 with a fractured left thumb and won’t be able to return until mid-July. ... The Braves opted to err on the side of caution and kept 1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist) out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight day. Freeman is listed as day-to-day, but is expected to return on Tuesday. ... Mets 3B Ruben Tejada sat out due to a twisted ankle. New York was also without RHP Jeurys Familia (left groin tightness). Both are expected to be available Tuesday. ... Both New York and Atlanta are idle Monday. The Braves open a three-game series at Washington on Tuesday, with LHP Alex Wood (4-4) on the mound. The Nationals have not determined their starter. The Mets continue their road trip to Milwaukee, where they will send LHP Jonathon Niese (3-7) vs. Brewers RHP Mike Fiers (3-7).