Colon keeps rolling as Mets beat Braves

ATLANTA -- Bartolo Colon looks nothing like the guy who lost six consecutive decisions in mid-summer.

The veteran right-hander’s scoreless streak ended, but the 42-year-old pitched well enough to earn his 14th win as the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-2 Thursday at Turner Field.

“He got pretty frustrated when things weren’t going very good and he was getting knocked around,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He started throwing between starts, which he hadn’t done in a long time. Now he’s commanding it as good as I’ve seen him through the years. That’s why you look up and he’s getting deep in the game.”

Colon extended his scoreless streak to 31 innings before the Braves scratched for a pair of runs in the seventh inning. It was the team’s longest scoreless streak since R.A. Dickey set the franchise record of 32 2/3 innings in 2012.

Colon (14-11) threw 94 pitches in 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk. He won his fourth decision in a row and improved to 5-0 in his career at Turner Field. Colon also an RBI single.

“He’s a veteran guy, and I hope our young guys are watching him because he commands his fastball on both sides of the plate, in and out, up and down, changes speed, and he throws the ball over the plate,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Rookie Dario Alvarez followed Colon with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Addison Reed pitched a scoreless ninth to finish the game.

The Mets (79-61) equaled their win total from 2014 and increased their lead in the National League East to 7 1/2 games over the idle Washington Nationals.

The New York offense was led by catcher Kevin Plawecki, who had a double and three RBIs, and third baseman Jose Uribe, who went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

“Big night for Kevin, getting us going with the big hit,” Collins said.

Atlanta pitcher Shelby Miller (5-14) lost his 13th consecutive decision. He allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

Miller extended his winless streak to 21 games. It is the longest single-season winless streak for a starter in Atlanta history, one short of the record set by Carl Morton in 1975-76. It was the 13th time this season that the Braves failed to score a run for Miller.

“He gave us a good opportunity,” Gonzalez said. “You keep saying good things about him. We fought back and got within two runs, and they kept adding on against the bullpen.”

The Mets broke through to score three runs in the fourth inning and take a 3-0 lead.

Uribe rolled a single up the middle to lead off the inning and went to second on an infield single by second baseman Kelly Johnson. Plawecki sliced a double into the gap in right to drive in two runs, and he scored when Colon slapped a single to center field.

The Braves had runners on base in the first three innings against Colon but failed to score.

The Mets added a run in the seventh inning. Reliever Ross Detwiler walked right fielder Curtis Granderson and center fielder Yoenis Cespedes, then left the game with a left hamstring strain. Andrew McKirahan entered the game and allowed a one-out broken bat single to Uribe, scoring Granderson.

Atlanta scored twice in the seventh to break Colon’s streak. Left fielder Nick Swisher led off with a single and scored on second baseman Jace Peterson’s triple. Simmons followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to 4-2.

New York extended the margin to 5-2 with a run in the eighth. Shortstop Wilmer Flores walked, and pinch runner Eric Young Jr. went to second on a wild pitch, took third on Johnson’s flyout to center and scored on Plawecki’s infield grounder.

The Mets iced the game with two runs in the ninth against rookie reliever Ryan Kelly. Granderson and first baseman Lucas Duda walked, and Uribe drove them home with a double.

NOTES: Thursday’s game was delayed 2 hours, 20 minutes when an afternoon thunderstorm blew through. ... New York pitching coach Dan Warthen was hospitalized before the game with an accelerated heartbeat. Manager Terry Collins said Warthen likely would return to the team Saturday. ... Atlanta activated RHP Dan Winkler from the 60-day disabled list. Winkler underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2014 and was acquired by the Braves in the 2014 Rule 5 Draft from Colorado. He is expected to work out of the bullpen during the last month of the season. Once Winkler appears in a game, he will be the 60th player used by the Braves this season. ... Mets GM Sandy Alderson said RHP Matt Harvey would skip his next start Monday against Miami, with rookie RHP Logan Verrett starting instead. Harvey is expected to start Sept. 20 against the New York Yankees and make only one other regular-season start. The Mets also will monitor the innings of rookie RHP Noah Syndergaard. ... Mets manager Terry Collins gave a night off to 2B Daniel Murphy and C Travis d‘Arnaud, though Murphy flied out as a pinch hitter. ... New York LHP Steven Matz (2-0, 1.89 ERA) will face Atlanta RHP Matt Wisler (5-6, 5.81) on Friday.