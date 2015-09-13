EditorsNote: changes word in fourth graph

Mets boost division lead with 6-4 win

ATLANTA -- The New York Mets padded their National League East lead while adding to the Atlanta Braves’ woes Saturday night.

Center fielder Yoenis Cespedes hit his eighth homer over the past 11 games in the eighth inning and then added an RBI fielder’s choice in a tiebreaking ninth as the Mets won 6-4 to hand the Braves their 11th straight home loss.

Pinch-hitter Adonis Garcia hit a tying three-run homer off reliever Tyler Clippard in eighth to cost Noah Syndergaard a victory, but the Mets came back for their sixth straight win.

“We’re playing for something big,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “We’ve got a lot of guys in that clubhouse who have never been to the postseason. There’s a lot at stake.”

First baseman Kelly Johnson singled to drive in catcher Travis d‘Arnaud, who had doubled, and after two walks loaded the bases, Cespedes’ fielder’s choice scored an insurance run.

“With our lineup, there are no holes,” Collins said. “There is a lot of confidence right now.”

The Mets (81-61) moved 9 1/2 games ahead of Washington and handed the Braves (56-87) their longest home losing streak since moving to Atlanta in 1966.

Syndergaard, who had his last turn skipped to hold down his workload, allowed two hits and a run in seven innings, leaving with a 4-1 lead that the Mets’ bullpen couldn’t hold.

The rookie right-hander came in with a 1-5 record and a 4.91 ERA on the road compared with a 7-1 record and 2.15 ERA at home, but he shut down the Braves after the first inning as if he was pitching in New York.

Syndergaard struck out eight and his only walk, which led to a run, came in the first inning. He retired 19 of the last 20 batters he faced.

“He was very, very good,” said Collins, who will limit Syndergaard to seven innings a start the rest of the regular season. “He had a lot left in him, which is a good sign.”

Clippard, though, let the Braves tie it in the eighth. After a walk and single, Garcia picked on a first-pitch changeup for a tying pinch-homer that just slipped over the left-field fence.

“He’s tired. That’s what I‘m seeing,” Collins said.

Clippard (4-4) ended up getting credit for the victory as closer Jeurys Familia protected his lead with a perfect ninth for his 40th save.

Atlanta rookie right-hander Williams Perez allowed eight hits and three runs in six innings. The Braves turned four double plays behind him to minimize the damage.

“The sinker was working,” Perez said through a translator. “That’s what helped me get the ground balls to get out of jams.”

D‘Arnaud’s single after a second double by second baseman Daniel Murphy put the Mets up 3-1 in the sixth and then Cespedes supplied what seemed like an insurance run with his homer in the eighth on a 3-2 slider from right-hander Arodys Vizcaino (2-1).

“He has the cape right now. He’s feeling like Superman,” Braves shortstop Andrelton Simmons said of Cespedes.

Syndergaard was extra ramped up after not pitching since Aug. 30 and the Braves took advantage for a quick run.

Right fielder Nick Markakis drew a leadoff walk and, after a wild pitch, scored on a broken-bat single by first baseman Freddie Freeman with one out in the first inning.

The Braves didn’t have another baserunner until second baseman Jace Peterson led off the fifth with a single and was thrown out trying to stretch it. The out call was upheld after video review.

Double plays got Perez out of trouble in the second and third, but the Mets had two runs and the lead in the fourth before the Braves turned their third double play. The inning featured three hits, a walk and two wild pitches as Murphy doubled and third baseman David Wright had an RBI single.

NOTES: CF Cameron Maybin was out of the Braves’ lineup for the seventh consecutive game because of a scratched left cornea and his potential return has been pushed back until Tuesday for the opener of an interleague series against Toronto. ... RHP Hansel Robles, away from the Mets because of the death of his grandfather, didn’t rejoin the team as expected Saturday after he got stuck in traffic and missed his flight out of the Dominican Republic. ... Braves 1B Freddie Freeman turned 26 on Saturday. ... Mets 3B David Wright will be given Sunday off and then play in all three games of the home series with Miami, starting Monday. ... LHP Jonathan Niese (8-10, 4.36 ERA) will start the series finale for the Mets while rookie RHP Ryan Weber (0-1, 3.00 ERA) making his second start for the Braves.