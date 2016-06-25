Robles helps Mets preserve victory over Braves

ATLANTA -- With their bullpen already stretched thin, it was Hansel Robles who came to the rescue again.

The right-hander came out of the bullpen with another timely long-relief appearance to save the New York Mets for the second time this week, helping preserve an 8-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Turner Field.

Robles (2-3) threw 2 2/3 hitless innings, struck out two and stopped a six-run Atlanta rally that threatened to wipe out an 8-0 New York lead. On Tuesday, he pitched a career-high 3 2/3 innings after Bartolo Colon was struck by a line drive and had to leave after throwing only four pitches.

“He bailed us out twice this week,” New York manager Terry Collins said. “He’s been unbelievable.”

This time Robles picked up starter Steven Matz. The lefty allowed only one base runner through the first four innings, but wasn’t the same when he took the mound in the fifth. He pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on nine hits -- eight in the fifth inning. It was the most runs allowed by Matz since he gave up seven in his first start of the season against Miami.

“He just lost command,” Collins said. “Ball after ball was over the middle of the plate. He was pitching very well up to that point. ... You can lose focus; you shouldn‘t, but you can.”

After allowing the Braves to bat around in the fifth, Robles entered the game with two runners on base and retired all eight batters he faced. Collins didn’t want to overuse Robles, but asked him to pick up an additional inning since neither Addison Reed nor Jerry Blevins were available.

In the eighth inning, Antonio Bastardo pitched two-thirds of an inning and was lifted after Nick Markakis doubled. The Mets called on closer Jeurys Familia to get the final four outs and earn his 25th save.

Familia needed some defensive help in the ninth. After the first two batters reached, pinch-hitter Chase d‘Arnaud popped up a bunt that Wilmer Flores dropped. But Flores alertly stepped on third and threw to second base for an improbable double play that doused the threat.

“Surprised me when he dropped it and the runners are dead in the water there,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said.

Atlanta starter Aaron Blair (0-5) allowed eight runs on seven hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

“It didn’t happen for Aaron,” Snitker said. “It wasn’t because he gave in or anything. He just missed his mark. ... The command with the strikes wasn’t good and he got hurt with it.”

The Mets scored two runs in the second inning on an RBI ground-rule double by Wilmer Flores and an infield grounder from Travis d‘Arnaud.

In the fifth, the Mets scored three runs on a two-run single by d‘Arnaud and a sacrifice fly from Matz. It was the first time in 62 innings that New York had scored more than two runs in a frame.

The Mets tacked on three runs in the fifth on a three-run homer from James Loney -- his second of the season -- for an 8-0 lead.

Atlanta scored five times in the fifth to make it 8-5. Jeff Francoeur doubled and Markakis hit a high fly to center that Yoenis Cespides lost in the lights and fell for a double, although Francoeur couldn’t score. Adonis Garcia got both runners home with a double off the center field wall.

After an opposite-field single by Tyler Flowers and an infield out, pinch-hitter Brandon Snyder crushed a three-run homer. The Braves strung together three more singles, the last an opposite-field hit by Freddie Freeman that chased Matz from the game.

“They just kept battling and battling and they were doing it against a good pitcher,” Snitker said. “Just got down too far.”

NOTES: New York CF Yoenis Cespedes returned to the starting lineup Friday and went 1-for-5. Cespedes missed the first game of the series with wrist soreness that required a cortisone shot. Manager Terry Collins said RHP Addison Reed and LHP Jerry Blevins were not available Friday because of workload. ... The Mets have arranged to have a private workout for Cuban free agent Yulieski Gourriel, who is expected to command a four-year deal worth up to $44 million. Atlanta GM John Coppolella said the Braves have no interest in the third baseman. ... The Mets are having internal discussions about where they might use potential signee Jose Reyes, who is a free agent after being designated for assignment by Colorado. ... The pitching matchup for the third game of the series Saturday is New York RHP Jacob deGrom (3-4, 2.96) versus Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran (3-7, 2.66).