Mets rally to defeat Braves

ATLANTA -- The New York Mets finally broke through against Julio Teheran, then went to work against the Atlanta Braves bullpen for another comeback win.

The Mets scored four times in the eighth inning for a 6-4 victory over the Braves on Friday night after Curtis Granderson's two-run homer in the sixth had snapped Teheran's 29 2/3-innings scoreless streak against them.

It was the sixth straight victory and 15th in 19 games for the Mets, who have taken hold of a wild-card spot in the National League. They trailed in seven of their last 10 victories.

The Mets had just two hits in in their eighth-inning rally, which also included an error by Braves rookie shortstop Dansby Swanson, three walks (one intentional) and a run-scoring hit batter.

"You've got to capitalize this time of year. You've got to take advantage of every opportunity you're handed," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "Julio was really good tonight. He's been tough on us."

"The Mets are a good team. When you give them extra outs they're going to take advantage," said Swanson, who reached base all four times up in an otherwise good game. "It's kind of frustrating right now."

Granderson, who homered in a fourth straight game, picked up his third RBI of the game with a single and Yoenis Cespedes added to two hits with a sacrifice fly.

The big hit, though, was Kelly Johnson's pinch-hit RBI double off loser Mauricio Cabrera (3-1).

"He's been doing it for two years. That's why we got him (again)," Collins said of the former Brave. "Those veteran guys aren't nervous or intimidated."

Teheran, who pitched seven scoreless innings against the Mets in 2015, threw a one-hit shutout against them at New York in June and followed that up six days later with eight scoreless innings in a no-decision at home.

After working out of a first-inning jam, the right-hander had allowed just one other baserunner until Cespedes almost undressed him on a line single through the middle with two outs in the sixth, the liner just gracing the pitcher's right forearm.

"It's a good thing I was able to escape and kind of react. He got my skin a little bit, but I feel OK," Teheran said.

Granderson, who was 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, followed by pulling a 2-1 fastball into the right field seats for his 26th homer and first time in his career with home runs in four consecutive games.

"To me, he's seeing the ball better. He's not swinging at the borderline pitches like he was," Collins said.

Teheran allowed four hits, walked two and struck out three over six innings in his fifth start since returning from the disabled list after missing three weeks because of a right lat strain.

"I don't think it was because I got hit. I think it was just because I made a mistake," Teheran said of the homer by Granderson. "It wasn't the pitch I wanted to throw in that location. Whenever you make a mistake, you pay, especially with those guys."

Matt Kemp homered for the Braves, Swanson had three hits and Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 15 games. Ender Inciarte had his streak end at 18 games.

Rookie right-hander Robert Gsellman, making his third start and fourth appearance for the Mets, allowed eight hits and four runs in five innings. He struck out six and walking two, one intentionally.

Teheran allowed a double, an infield single and a walk with one out in the first inning, but got out of the bases-loaded jam when Wilmer Flores bounced into a double play.

Kemp gave Teheran a lead in the second, smashing a 1-0 fastball from Gsellman into the seats behind the left-center-field fence for his 29th homer and sixth in 36 games with the Braves.

Gsellman had allowed just two other base runners until the fifth inning, when the Braves scored three runs on four hits and a walk. Both run-producing singles came with two outs, Adonis Garcia getting one RBI with his hit and Nick Markakis knocking in two with his.

Hansel Robles (6-4) got the victory in relief for the Mets and Jeurys Familia worked around leadoff double by Adonis Garcia and a two-out walk in the ninth to record his major league-best 48th save.

NOTES: RHP Jacob deGrom threw on flat ground before Friday's game for the first time since his forearm inflammation caused the Mets to shut him down. ... LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) is scheduled to throw off a mound Saturday in Florida and 1B Lucas Duda (back) will take batting practice against live pitching as they try to make it back for the Mets. ... 2B Neil Walker, out for the season, underwent surgery Thursday in New York on the herniated disk in his lower back. ... RHP Bartolo Colon (13-7, 3.22 ERA) will start the middle game of the series for the Mets against RHP John Gant (1-3, 4.70 ERA). ... 2B Ozzie Albies, one of the Braves' top prospects, suffered a fracture in his right elbow during a Double-A Southern League playoff game and will be sidelined through the Arizona Fall League. ... The Braves recalled INF Daniel Castro from Triple-A Gwinnett. ... Sun Trust Park, the Braves' new ballpark in suburban Cobb County, will open with a March 31 exhibition game against the New York Yankees next year. ... Free agent OF Hector Olivera, arrested during a Braves road trip to Washington in April, was found guilty of misdemeanor domestic assault Thursday and sentenced to 90 days, with 10 to serve in jail.