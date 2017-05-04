Reyes' 5 RBIs pace Mets' 16-5 romp past Braves

ATLANTA -- The decision to stick with Jose Reyes through a tough batting slump is starting to pay off for the New York Mets.

Reyes had two hits and five RBIs to spark the New York Mets' 20-hit attack in a 16-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

"My coaching staff is great," New York manager Terry Collins said. "They don't never get down on a guy. Keep playing, keep working, stay the course, keep it going and it's going to start breaking out and (Reyes) has."

Every player in New York's starting lineup had a hit and seven players had multiple hits, with left fielder Michael Conforto, catcher Rene Rivera and first baseman T.J. Rivera each picking up three.

"We knew at some time we were going to start getting some hits," Collins said. "You're starting to see better at-bats, better pitch selection. That's the big difference right now."

Reyes was 2-for-4 with a double and matched his career high with five RBIs, which he last accomplished in 2003. He lifted his batting average to .186.

The 16 runs set a season best and the 20 hits matched the season high for the Mets. New York (12-15) had nine doubles, one off the franchise record.

New York's Jacob deGrom (2-1) didn't have his best stuff but got through five innings, his shortest stint of the season. He allowed five runs, eight hits and five walks with five strikeouts.

It broke deGrom's streak of three straight starts with double-digit strikeouts. He also had two hits and two RBIs.

"The most important thing is we got a win tonight," deGrom said. "The outing is frustrating for me. What did I walk? Five guys? Feel good early on and don't know what's happening later in the game. Don't know if I'm trying to do too much or something and lose control."

The Mets' bullpen finished the game with four shutout innings, one apiece from Josh Edgin, Addison Reed, Fernando Salas and Josh Smoker.

Atlanta starter Bartolo Colon (1-3) lasted only four innings and gave up five runs, seven hits and two walks. He has allowed 15 runs in his last three starts.

"He's getting too much of the plate," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "A lot of his pitches are right down the middle. It's about location for him."

Colon seemed to throw more breaking pitches than usual and was missing over the middle of the plate.

"I feel like I'm missing by big margins," Colon said. "My best pitch is the sinker. Honestly, it doesn't feel like it's sinking lately. When you do that, good teams are going to hit you."

The first four batters for the Mets reached in the first inning. Asdrubal Cabrera and Neil Walker each had an RBI double. But Walker lost count of the outs and took off on an infield pop, which Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson caught and fired to second base for an inning-ending double play.

The Mets added three in the third on run-producing hits from Curtis Granderson, Jose Reyes and Rene Rivera. But another base-running blunder killed the inning. T.J. Rivera flied out to right and Nick Markakis threw behind Reyes, who was loafing back to the bag and was tagged out by Swanson.

Atlanta (11-15) cut the lead to 5-1 with a run in the third. Freddie Freeman came up with an RBI single to the opposite field and extended his hitting streak to eight games.

The Braves added two runs in the fourth on Emilio Bonifacio's pinch-triple.

The Mets scored four times in the fifth against reliever Josh Collmenter. Reyes had a sacrifice fly, Rene Rivera added an RBI single and deGrom singled to drive in two and push the lead to 9-3.

Atlanta answered with two runs in the fifth make it 9-5 on Jace Peterson's two-run double.

NOTES: The New York Post reported that RHP Noah Syndergaard will seek a second opinion regarding his right-lat tear. Syndergaard will fly to Los Angeles to meet with a physician there, reports said. Mets manager Terry Collins said Rafael Montero will take Syndergaard's spot in the rotation on Friday against Miami. ... The Mets activated INF Wilmer Flores and sent LHP Sean Gilmartin to Triple-A Las Vegas. Flores has been on the disabled list since April 20 with a right knee infection. The club also sent OF Brandon Nimmo to Las Vegas for a rehab assignment. He has been on the DL since April 2 with a right hamstring issue. ... New York C Travis d'Arnaud did not play because of a sore wrist. ... The 16 runs allowed by Atlanta was the most since losing to the New York Yankees 20-6 on Aug. 30, 2015. ... Atlanta SS Dansby Swanson walked three times and has eight walks in the last seven games after walking just twice in his first 18 games.