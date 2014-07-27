Preview: Mets at Brewers

Jacob deGrom looks to put together his fourth consecutive strong outing when the New York Mets conclude their four-game series against the host Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. The 26-year-old has emerged as a solid starter for New York, and manager Terry Collins is bullish on deGrom’s talents. “He’s always flown under the radar – still is,” Collins told reporters. “This guy’s got numbers to match up with any rookie in the league and you never hear his name mentioned.”

Milwaukee put itself in position to win the series by registering a 5-2 victory on Saturday. The Brewers have emerged victorious in seven of their last 10 games as they own a three-game lead over St. Louis and are four ahead of Pittsburgh in the National League Central. A victory on Sunday would give New York a split of its 10-game road trip.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (4-5, 3.01 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (1-1, 5.06)

DeGrom has been superb during his winning streak, striking out 26 batters in 21 innings while allowing just two runs and 17 hits. He has been mediocre on the road, however, going 2-2 with a 4.14 ERA in seven starts. One of deGrom’s losses came against Milwaukee on June 11, when he gave up three runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 frames.

Nelson is making his fourth start of the season and fifth overall at the major-league level. He received a no-decision in his last turn, when he gave up three runs and four hits in six-plus innings against Cincinnati. Nelson’s first big-league start came against the Mets last season as he gave up one run and one hit in five innings of a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers INF Mark Reynolds homered on Saturday and is 6-for-11 with three blasts over his last three games.

2. New York C Travis d’Arnaud is 1-for-11 in the series after being 9-for-23 over his previous six contests.

3. Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett (quadriceps) is expected to return after missing four straight games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Mets 1